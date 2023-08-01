Del. Bill Wiley (R-Frederick County) is campaigning for a second term in the Virginia General Assembly.
He currently represents the 29th District, which covers the city of Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties, but as a result of redistricting he is running in the 32nd District in the Nov. 7 general election.
When the new districts go into effect in 2024, the Northern Shenandoah Valley will be part of the 31st and 32nd districts. The 31st District includes Clarke County, southeastern Frederick County, northern Warren County and all of Front Royal. The 32nd District includes Winchester and the remainder of Frederick County.
Wiley serves on the public safety, transportation and finance committees, so those issues are central to his work as a legislator.
"Conservative commonsense solutions," Wiley said in a Thursday interview. "What matters to me is what I do in terms of giving back to my community."
He is being challenged on the ballot by Democrat Madelyn "Mady" Rodriguez of Winchester, who, like Wiley, previously served as Winchester City Council.
According to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), Wiley has roughly $65,000 in campaign donations to Rodriguez's $1,221.
All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for election in November. Republicans currently control the House of Delegates, while Democrats control the Senate.
With a divided state legislature, lawmakers have been at odds over adjustments to a state budget that was signed into law last year. Virginia operates on a two-year budget cycle, which means that government agencies and programs will continue to be funded. But a $3.6 billion surplus hangs in the balance after budget discussions broke down last month.
Wiley criticized how Democrats handled budget negotiations this year.
"Unfortunately, they (Democrats) want to play politics and don't want to give the governor a win, and that's the bottom line," Wiley said. "And that's where I'm steaming mad. Let's put this into play...It baffles me that that money does not go back to the citizens and the businesses that pay for it."
As a member of the public safety committee, Wiley espouses a tough-on-crime approach, with an emphasis on community supports, education and the expansion of mental health services to temper gun violence.
Asked about bans on assault-style weapons and red-flag laws, he said, "I just think it's not necessary. I think that if you look at the root cause, in terms of where these crimes are happening and how they are happening and what's provoking them, it's because of the criminals being bad guys, and now, granted, that's the result of mental health or you're in a gang. But we're not going to the active source of the problem. We're being reactive rather than proactive."
On his campaign website, electbillwiley.com, it states, "As Delegate, I will oppose all forms of Gun Control measures that will infringe on your constitutional right to bear arms and work to repeal unconstitutional actions liberal Democrat legislators took in Richmond."
"If you look at the data in a city like Chicago, you can see it's not working. If you look at the data in New York, it's not working," Wiley said. "You've got to be tough on crime, you set up an educational program, you right the ship and get these people going to where they need to go. If you don't do it, you get roughshod with what's going on in these other cities."
He described securing funding for Interstate 81 improvements as an "800-pound gorilla," adding that he has been working with U.S. Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th) on I-81 funding.
"We're quietly and diligently working to make that road system safer and more user friendly to the public," Wiley said.
In this year's General Assembly session, he introduced legislation aimed at boosting military veterans and enticing them to remain in Virginia after retirement.
He also is pro-life.
"It takes a while to get your feet wet in Richmond and really learn the process," Wiley said about the legislative process. "It's kind of like I was crawling at first and then learned how to walk. Now hopefully I'll be able to sprint and make some differences for our community."
Wiley noted that he recently watched "Sound of Freedom" — a 2023 action film about child traffickers — and has begun crafting a bill that would attempt to address sex trafficking, which has been characterized by some as a regional issue due to the area's proximity to I-81.
"This is something I am definitely passionate about, no question, no question," Wiley said.
Professionally, Wiley is business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons Inc. and an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate, both in Winchester. He and his wife, Katy, have three sons.
With all seats up for election in the General Assembly, Wiley said he's pressing forward with "Secure Your Vote Virginia," an early and absentee voting initiative from Virginia Republicans that comes in a consequential election year where both political parties are working to energize their base.
"It's really going to come down to six to eight races, I would think, in the state — probably down to two or three in the Senate," Wiley said. "We're pressing forward with secure-your-vote. The other side has done a great job, honestly, with absentee voting and early voting. And when we finally get our folks to the polls, we are way behind."
The 100 members of the House of Delegates serve two-year terms. They are citizen legislators who are paid $17,640 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.