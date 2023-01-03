WINCHESTER — He may be losing his district, but he isn’t willing to give up his seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Republican Del. Bill Wiley announced on Tuesday he will seek a third term in the General Assembly, but instead of running in the 29th District that he has represented for two years, he will be a candidate for the recently redrawn 32nd District.
Wiley became a member of the House of Delegates after winning a special election in November 2020 to complete the final year of Del. Chris Collins’ two-year term in the 29th District. Collins, an attorney, stepped down from the House after being appointed a general district court judge in Virginia’s 26th Judicial District.
Wiley was elected to a full two-year term in the 29th District in November 2021, with the term expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. He cannot keep his current seat beyond that point, though, because Virginia recently realigned its legislative districts in response to population changes reflected in the 2020 Census.
Last year, the 29th District that formerly included Winchester and parts of Frederick and Clarke counties shifted to Loudoun County as part of the statewide redistricting process. The Northern Shenandoah Valley is now part of the 31st and 32nd districts, with the 31st including Clarke County, southeastern Frederick County, the northern part of Warren County and all of Front Royal, and the 32nd including Winchester and the remainder of Frederick County.
Currently, the 31st District is represented by Del. Elizabeth Guzman and the 32nd by Del. David Reid, both of whom will be ineligible to run for re-election in their current districts due to the legislative boundary changes.
In a media release issued Tuesday, Wiley said: “It would be my honor to continue serving in the House of Delegates, and I hope to earn the support of the residents for the newly drawn 32nd District. I have never been afraid to back down from a fight, and I won’t back down in Richmond. I will continue to tirelessly defend the Second Amendment [and] life, and work to put parents back in charge of their kid’s education.
“As delegate, I will also continue fighting for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond, work to repeal unfunded mandates on our localities, create a better job climate and push for common sense policies that will make the commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Wiley continued. “Moreover, I am also proud of what we have accomplished locally to secure resources to fix Exit 317 and I-81 improvements, and to expand mental health services in our community.”
Wiley, who holds a bachelor of science degree in Economics and a master’s degree in Education from George Mason University, was a member of Winchester’s City Council from 2014 to 2020, during which time he served stints as both its president and vice president. Prior to that, he spent five years on the Winchester Planning Commission.
Professionally, Wiley is the business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons Inc. and an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate, both in Winchester. He, his wife Katy and their three sons recently moved from Winchester to the Gainesboro Magisterial District of Frederick County.
This year’s general election will be held on Nov. 7.
