WINCHESTER — Winchester City Councilor Bill Wiley on Saturday won the Republican nomination to run for the 29th District House of Delegates seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
Wiley secured the nomination with 969 votes to Richard Traczyk’s 301 votes during a firehouse primary held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall in Frederick County. The primary was organized by the 29th House District Legislative District Republican Committee. Traczyk, 76, of Frederick County, was a previous member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Wiley said winning the Republican nomination means a lot to him and his family.
“It was very humbling,” Wiley, 49, said. “I’m very humbled and appreciative of everybody coming out. Great turnout. It was just a great experience.”
Wiley will face off against Democratic nominee Irina Khanin, 50, of Winchester, in a special election this fall to fill the remainder of Republican Chris Collins’ term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. Collins, of Frederick County, vacated his seat in June when he was appointed a 26th Judicial District-General District Court judge. Khanin, an attorney, ran against Collins for the 29th District seat in the November 2019 election but lost.
Area Democrats initially planned to hold a virtual caucus today to select their nominee, but that wasn’t necessary because Khanin was the only Democratic candidate, and the filing deadline has passed, Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Chairman Bill Fuller said.
The deadline to file to run as an independent is Friday, according to election officials.
Wiley is business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons Inc. and an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate. He has been a member of City Council since 2014, serving as vice president in 2015 and president in 2018. Prior to being elected to City Council, he served for five years on the Winchester Planning Commission and was chairman for three of those years.
If elected to the House of Delegates, Wiley said he will work to repeal unfunded mandates on localities and push for more improvements along Interstate 81, which passes through the 29th District. The district includes Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties. He opposes gun control legislation, abortion and efforts to remove monuments, including Confederate monuments.
“First and foremost, I’d like to thank my opponent for running a good campaign on his end,” Wiley said. “My first goal is to try to find ways to bring the party together. That’s the first step. From there it’s kind of getting my team on track for this next phase of the election. The strategy is going to be different, of course, because now we are going against a Democrat. We’ll need to game plan accordingly. I’m going to try to run a positive campaign.”
Traczyk said he would support Wiley in the general election.
“We both have Republican base beliefs,” Traczyk said Saturday afternoon. “I think the issues get down to whether we can do the job or not. I think both of us can.”
Allen Sibert, chairman of the 29th House District Legislative District Republican Committee, said voter turnout was strong in the firehouse primary, with a line of voters going out the door of the banquet hall most of the day. Despite long lines, he said the average wait time to vote was about 10 minutes.
Sibert said local Republican voters are upset by the actions of Congress, “the current Democratic agenda” and how Democrats feel “that nothing the president does is good.” Sibert is confident many Republicans will show up at the polls in November to support President Trump. He noted that many who voted on Saturday were wearing Trump apparel.
“A lot of the feeling was that the people didn’t really care how long they had to wait because they are so invested in the process, and they want their voice heard,” Sibert said.
Wiley said Saturday that there was “a lot of energy” among area Republicans.
“I think it’s clear and evident that a lot of people are excited and motivated about this upcoming election, specifically Republicans,” Wiley said. “And I want to continue that momentum and get everybody together as a team to move forward as one to win this next election.”
