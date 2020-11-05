WINCHESTER — City Council member Bill Wiley, a Republican, won a special election for the 29th District seat in the House of Delegates on Tuesday night.
Unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections indicate Wiley received 28,186 votes, or 64.12% of the vote, to Democratic opponent Irina Khanin’s 15,715 votes, or 35.75%. There were 59 write-in votes.
The 29th District includes the City of Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties.
Wiley, 49, will fill the remainder of Republican Chris Collins’ term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. Collins vacated his seat in June when he was appointed a General District Court judge.
“My wife Katy and I are very pleased and we appreciate all of the prayers and support from the community and the citizens in the district,” Wiley said. “It’s very humbling, as I said before in the primary, to have people come out to vote for you. With all of the effort you put into it, that’s the reward. I’m very pleased.”
Wiley said he looks forward to going to the General Assembly in Richmond to learn and gain experience as a legislator.
“I want to work on the shared values and the policy that I’ve been speaking towards on my campaign trail,” Wiley said. “I’ve listened to the citizens and their concerns. I’m going to take that down to Richmond and see if we can implement some policy that supports the constituents to get them to where they want to be.”
He said some of his goals as delegate include “fighting for our fair share of tax dollars from Richmond,” repealing unfunded mandates on localities, creating a better job climate, reducing bureaucracy and opposing gun-control legislation, which he said “has gone too far.”
This was Khanin’s second unsuccessful attempt at the 29th District seat. The 50-year-old Winchester attorney ran against Collins in November 2019 but lost.
Although she wasn’t victorious on Tuesday night, Khanin said she is proud of the number of people her campaign brought to the polls.
“Of course we are disappointed that we didn’t win,” Khanin said. “I think we worked really hard over the short period of time and I’m proud of the campaign that we put together. We did very well bringing the Democrats out. I think we performed better than some Democratic candidates in the past did in our district. Obviously Republicans did a very good job getting their voters out … There’s a lot more Republican voters here than Democratic voters. That is the reality. We did a good job. Wiley’s campaign did a good job.”
Khanin said she wishes Wiley the best and hopes he represents the district well.
Wiley, who works for Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. and OakCrest Commercial Real Estate, has served on Winchester City Council since 2015.
Winchester spokeswoman Amy Simmons said the city has not determined the process for replacing Wiley on council. It is unknown whether council will appoint a replacement or hold a special election. Wiley’s term on council ends Dec. 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.