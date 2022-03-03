WINCHESTER — Philanthropist and businessman James R. "Jimmy" Wilkins Jr. of Winchester is being feted for donating $1 million to establish the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Endowment.
"Jimmy's generous gift to establish the NWTF Endowment will create a long-term funding structure to make a lasting impact on wildlife conservation and preserving our treasured hunting heritage for generations to come," NWTF CEO Becky Humphries said in a media release. "We are immensely grateful for Jimmy's generational donation and to have him as part of the flock."
"It's with great pleasure that I was able to initiate the NWTF Endowment," the 76-year-old Wilkins said in the release. "The NWTF has played a critical role in conservation, education and avocation, and I want to do my part to ensure this great organization continues its mission long into the future."
The donation was announced last month in Nashville, Tennessee, during the 46th Annual NWTF Convention and Sport Show.
Wilkins, the former owner of Wilkins ShoeCenter on the Loudoun Street Mall, has a long history of supporting nonprofits and community organizations. The former member of Winchester's City Council also served as president of both the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, and was instrumental in the growth of Winchester Medical Center and Shenandoah University. In 2017, the university honored his support by naming its new athletics and events center in his honor.
Wilkins is a life member of the NWTF and an inductee into the Virginia Wild Turkey Federation Conservationist Hall of Fame. The outdoor enthusiast also holds life memberships with the North American Hunting Club, Colorado Bowhunters Association, National Rifle Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
To learn more about the National Wild Turkey Federation, visit nwtf.org.
