Singer-songwriter Will Overman’s new single, “Dotted Line,” is about moving past a difficult time in life.
“I thought of the hook for it back in quarantine,” he said. “Driving down a country road trying to get home.”
In a phone interview from Ocracoke Beach, North Carolina, he recalled coming up behind a slow-moving vehicle and thinking that once he reached a dotted yellow line, he could zoom on past.
It felt like a metaphor for life, he recalled.
“On its surface, it’s just a great country rock and roll song about driving,” he said on Tuesday. But underneath, there’s a deeper meaning.
“We’re all trying to move past something and toward something better,” he said. “I’m at the beach right now just trying to do the same thing.”
Overman, 28, will be in Winchester at 8 p.m. today to perform at the Bright Box Theater at 15 N. Loudoun St.
He will perform alongside The Judy Chops and The River’s Edge.
Traveling as part of his summer tour, Overman said he's wrapping up this weekend with a performance in Virginia Beach on Saturday.
His fall tour, which starts Sept. 1, will bring him back to the region to perform at The Golden Pony in Harrisonburg on Sept. 30.
He also has a new album in the works.
Another recent song, “Heart Pine,” which was released in April, talks about mental health and was inspired by the pandemic.
"I think when everything shut down, I lost a lot of my identity,” Overman said.
“I found myself at home with way too much time on my hands,” he recalled. “That song kind of came from the bottom for me.”
He said he was aided by seeing a therapist and focusing on what mental health is for him.
It’s been a popular song for his shows, and though he said it’s based on his experience, it’s become more universal the more he plays it.
“There’s a singalong section in that,” he said.
Overman attributes his love of music to his parents.
As a kid, he tried his hand at the piano before switching to cello the same year his father started a band called Dr. Bob and the Burning Desires.
But music was always playing in their house during his childhood.
“My dad kind of started me on the traditional bluegrass path,” Overman said. “Which is where it all started.”
In addition to the cello, Overman learned to play mandolin and eventually guitar so he could also sing the songs he writes along with his backup band.
“The band and I are basically central Virginia based,” Overman said.
They maintain operations in the Richmond and Charlottesville areas, he said.
“It’s kind of where we lay our roots,” he said.
He’s always been drawn to country music, but also writes pop and enjoys crossovers into other genres like Americana, folk and alt-country.
“I never try to put up walls in my writing.”
Tickets are $12 plus admission tax and the processing fee in advance or $15 plus admission tax at the door. For information, visit brightboxwinchester.com/shows.
