WASHINGTON — Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dan Quisenberry said the best thing about baseball is that "there's no homework." Not true.
(1) The player who holds the career record for most doubles by a right-handed hitter.
(2) The six players with 200 or more home runs with two different teams.
(3) The only two pitchers to retire after a 20-win season.
(4) The only pitcher to have a 20-win season with the Yankees and the Mets.
(5) The only active player to play 1,000 games with two different teams.
(6) The first shortstop with at least 40 doubles, 20 homers and 25 stolen bases in a season.
(7) The three players who homered in four consecutive World Series games.
(8) The three who hit five homers in a single World Series.
(9) The player with the most World Series at-bats and doubles.
(10) The player with the most World Series bases on balls, extra-base hits, home runs, RBIs, runs scored and total bases.
(11) The two players who won at least seven consecutive Gold Gloves and also led the National League in homers at least three times.
(12) The youngest pitcher to win 20 games.
(13) The team with the highest winning percentage in a decade since the Yankees' .621 in the 1950s.
(14) The pitcher who won 210 games after being released by the Baltimore Orioles at age 32.
(15) First team to have at least 20 home runs for all positions in the batting order.
(16) Catcher who has played the most games with one team.
(17) The relief pitcher with the most career strikeouts.
(18) The only player drafted first overall to play his entire career with one National League team.
(19) The hitter whose batting average in 1922 led the majors even though Ty Cobb and Rogers Hornsby batted .401.
(20) The first player to lead his league in hits four consecutive seasons.
(21) The Hall of Fame pitcher with six seasons having fewer walks than starts.
(22) The hitter with the most RBIs in a season batting leadoff.
(23) The four members of the 500-homers club with the lowest strikeout
percentages.
(24) The three hitters with a .300/.400/.500 slash line over more than 10,000 at-bats.
(25) The three Hall of Fame pitchers who pitched fewer innings than Babe Ruth.
(26) The hitter who in two seasons had more than 50 percent more plate appearances than official at-bats.
(27) The pitcher who faced 20,421 batters and only 312 times had a 3-0 count.
(28) The two Eddies who played the most games at first base and second base.
(29) The second baseman who turned the most double plays.
(30) The pitcher second to Walter Johnson (110) in career shutouts.
(31) The pitcher who won at least 15 games a record 17 consecutive seasons.
(32) The left-hander with the longest scoreless inning streak (45 1/3).
(33) The pitcher, among those with at least 3,000 innings, with the lowest career ERA (2.06).
(34) The two players with five seasons with 30 homers and 30 stolen bases.
(35) The number of days the 1951 pennant-winning Giants were in first place.
(36) Only infielder to win a Gold Glove and a batting title in the same season.
(37) The only pitcher to lead the American League in saves four consecutive seasons.
Bonus Question: Who said, "I've seen the future, and it is much like the present, only longer."
Answers:
(1) Craig Biggio
(2) Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, Manny Ramirez
(3) Sandy Koufax, Mike Mussina
(4) David Cone
(5) Pujols
(6) Alex Rodriguez
(7) Lou Gehrig, Reggie Jackson, George Springer
(8) Jackson, Chase Utley, Springer
(9) Yogi Berra
(10) Mickey Mantle
(11) Mike Schmidt and Nolan Arenado
(12) Dwight Gooden (20 years, 9 months; a month younger than Bob Feller)
(13) The Yankees in the 2000s (.597)
(14) Jamie Moyer
(15) 2018 Yankees
(16) Yadier Molina
(17) Hoyt Wilhelm
(18) Chipper Jones
(19) George Sisler (.420)
(20) José Altuve
(21) Greg Maddux
(22) Charlie Blackmon (103 in 2017)
(23) Ted Williams, Mel Ott, Henry Aaron, Pujols
(24) Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Stan Musial
(25) Bruce Sutter, Trevor Hoffman, Satchel Paige
(26) Barry Bonds (2002, 2004)
(27) Maddux (153 were intentional walks)
(28) Eddie Murray, Eddie Collins
(29) Bill Mazeroski
(30) Grover Cleveland Alexander (90)
(31) Maddux
(32) Carl Hubbell
(33) Mordecai "Three Finger" Brown
(34) Bobby Bonds, Barry Bonds
(35) Six
(36) Keith Hernandez (1979)
(37) Quisenberry
Bonus answer: Quisenberry, of course.
George Will's column is syndicated by The Washington Post Writers Group.
