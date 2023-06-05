A bronze statue of Frederick County native Willa Cather will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., according to a media release from the Willa Cather National Statuary Hall Committee.
Cather, who was born in Gore, Virginia, on Dec. 7, 1873, will be the first Pulitzer Prize-winner and the 12th woman in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
Invitations to the dedication ceremony were distributed by the Office of the Speaker of the House. The event also will be broadcast live on C-SPAN and on the website of the Speaker of the House.
Cather joins Ponca Chief Standing Bear, installed in 2019, as one of two new sculptures that represent Nebraska, where she moved with her family when she was 9 years old, leaving behind her childhood home, Willow Shade, which still stands in Gore. Her nearby birthplace was recently purchased by Frederick County resident Katherine Solenberger as part of an effort to preserve the home, which is in dilapidated condition.
The installation ceremony will occur exactly six months before Cather's 150th birthday.
“Willa Cather was always a champion for Nebraska," Ashley Olson, executive director of the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska, stated in the release. "While her writing spans settings that include the desert Southwest, seventeenth century Quebec, and the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, among others, many of her most well-known stories are about Nebraska and its people. I hope her representation in our U.S Capitol will encourage even more readers to discover the beauty and complexity of her writing.”
Cather spent her formative years in Red Cloud and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1895. She once said in an interview, “I had searched for books telling about the beauty of the country I loved, its romance, and heroism and strength and courage of its people that had been plowed into the very furrows of its soil, and I did not find them. And so I wrote ‘O Pioneers!.’” This novel and others set in Nebraska, including "My Ántonia" and "A Lost Lady" helped to establish Cather’s career and introduce readers to Nebraska and its people. Her novel "One of Ours," partly set in Nebraska but also in the trenches of World War I, won her the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1923.
Littleton Alston, associate professor of sculpture at Creighton University in Omaha, was selected from over 70 artists to create the Cather statue. Alston becomes the first African American artist to have a sculpture in the National Statuary Hall Collection, according to the release.
A second casting of the statue will be placed at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester in October. A donation from local residents Marjorie and John Lewis made the acquisition and installation possible. Alston visited the museum on Monday.
"An author of complex American stories, Cather wrote from a perspective and in a style that literature had not experienced previously. Cather's move to Webster County, Nebraska, from Virginia" as a young girl "exposed her to new ethnic groups and childhood experiences," the release states.
"A self-made woman who spent 40 of her 73 years living and working in New York City, Cather told stories of homesteaders, the settlement and growth of middle America through the arrival of diverse immigrant groups during the late 19th century, the legacies of slavery and the Civil War, the impact of the Great War, and the pursuit of artistic success," the release continues. "Her brilliant and inquisitive mind still lingers in her writings and correspondence and remains the subject of scholarly inquiry. Over seventy-five years after her death, her work is still read by people worldwide."
