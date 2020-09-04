During an interview in July, Handley track & field coach Mike McKiernan spoke fondly about his running experiences while attending the College of William & Mary from 1978-82.
For future male students at the Williamsburg institution, things will never be quite like what they were in those days again.
On Thursday, William & Mary announced that it was discontinuing seven of its 23 varsity sports at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year. Men’s track & field — one of the most successful sports in school history — accounts for two of those seven (both indoor and outdoor track are being cut). Men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, and women’s volleyball are the others.
The cuts were made due to budget constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to William & Mary, it is the 24th NCAA Division I school to discontinue at least one of its athletic programs since COVID-19 became a global pandemic in March.
A total of 118 student-athletes and 13 coaches are impacted by the decision. According to William & Mary, the cuts project to save $3.66 million annually once it honors current scholarships and coaching contracts.
McKiernan, who competed in both track & field and cross country for the Tribe, said the news — which will likely have a ripple effect on the school’s stellar cross country program — is definitely difficult to take.
“I’ve spent the last 20 hours talking to other alumni about it,” said McKiernan on Friday afternoon. “My first reaction is that I’m very, very sad.
“While I was not a good runner, being a part of the track & field team was very much of an integral part of my experience at William & Mary. I’m sad that other students will not have the same opportunity.”
McKiernan said since he doesn’t know the specifics of W&M’s athletic finances, he can’t argue with the school’s decision, though he knows of some alumni who are going to try and get more details from the school.
A member of the Colonial Athletic Association, William & Mary pointed out on its website that its current 23 teams are more than any other full-time CAA member despite having the fewest undergraduate students.
“It’s not a big school,” McKiernan said. “But one of the reasons you choose that school is because there are a lot of opportunities to participate in a variety of things. I think that’s sad that that will be lost.
“I’m hoping the track alumni can come up with enough to perhaps endow the program and maybe it can survive.”
For the most part, the Tribe’s track program has thrived throughout its history. Men’s track has 36 combined indoor and outdoor championships dating back to 1925, with the most recent coming in 2013. There have been 15 instances in which W&M has scored points at the NCAA Indoor Championships, with 20 All-Americans; and 18 instances of scoring points at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, with 33 All-Americans. The Tribe has 12 national champions. W&M track athletes have held four world records, and there have been 43 situations in which Tribe athletes have competed on national teams.
Because of that success, former W&M standout Gene Schultz was surprised by the news. Schultz is a 1971 Handley graduate who was an all-conference and all-region runner and a co-captain in cross country and all-conference track & field runner for W&M before graduating in 1975.
“It’s one of the most high-profile programs that we’ve got,” said Schultz, who retired in 2012 after 33 years as manager of the Virginia Employment Commission’s Winchester office.
The Tribe kept another high-profile program. W&M’s cross country teams have won 42 conference championships since 1955 and 20 straight in the CAA since 2000. From 1997-2010, the Tribe competed in the NCAA meet every year.
But without a sanctioned track & field program to compete in during the winter and spring, W&M will have a hard time convincing people to join its cross country program.
“Without track & field, it’s going to kill the men’s cross country program,” McKiernan said. “They’re not going to be able to recruit. Top-level athletes are competitors. They’re not going to want to compete for just a few months out of the year.”
McKiernan and Schultz enjoyed the competitive aspect of running for W&M, but they also appreciated what it did for them as people.
Schultz said his main focus was always his education, and competing for William & Mary helped in that regard.
“My running was a break in the tension of the day and a break from the academics,” Schultz said. “You’d go and just take a run down the Colonial Parkway along the James River, or go out into the woods someplace, or go over to Yorktown ... just get that break.”
Schultz said running for William & Mary means developing relationships that will carry on long after you graduate. Schultz said when his daughter Katie (Class of 2006) went to W&M as a freshman, former Tribe cross country runner Randy Hawthorne reached out to her once she arrived and told her that if there was anything she needed, she should let him know.
When they saw each other later that fall, Hawthorne told Schultz, “If you’re ever on a team, or you’re related to anyone who was on a team, you’re a part of the family.”
“That’s the spirit that these William & Mary track programs have,” said Schultz, who added that former Tribe track athletes have held a reunion at the school’s Colonial Relays every year since the mid-1960s, opting for two Zoom sessions this year to keep it going during the pandemic.
Schultz said former Handley cross country coach Baxter Berryhill, who left the Judges to go to W&M for a stretch in the 1970s as an assistant cross country and track coach the same fall as Schultz, has been inviting current and former track and cross country teams to his house once a year ever since Berryhill arrived at W&M.
“Things like that are what the program is about,” said Schultz, who was a state cross country and mile champion at Handley.
McKiernan said one of the things he enjoyed about his time at William & Mary were the long runs that were as much about socializing as they were about building endurance.
“You make a lot of friends in your sport,” McKiernan said. “If you go on a 10-, 12-, 14-mile run, you just talk and you get to know people.”
McKiernan said he empathsizes with the numerous athletes who have seen their programs eliminated this year.
“I kind of feel for the Olympic sports, some of the non-revenue sports,” McKiernan said. “It’s a tough time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.