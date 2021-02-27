BERRYVILLE — Give me more work to do, and I’ll need someone to help me do it, Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams recently told county officials.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is applying for a state grant to help cover the cost of buying body cameras for its deputies.
In response, Williams told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee that if the grant is received and cameras are purchased, she will seek county funds to hire a part-time assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
The new assistant attorney’s main duty would be to watch camera footage, Williams indicated.
Documents provided to the committee show the position ultimately would cost about $35,000.
In addition to Williams, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office currently employs one assistant attorney, Nicole Miles, plus a victim witness coordinator and an office manager/legal assistant.
Since last January, the office has spent approximately 89 hours reviewing body camera footage from the Berryville Police Department, as well as footage from cameras installed on dashboards in patrol cars of the department, sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police.
Of those 89 hours, roughly 34 were spent watching Berryville’s videos and about 55 were spent watching those of the other two agencies, according to Williams.
“What is remarkable about these figures,” she wrote in a memorandum to the committee, “is that the Berryville Police Department, which deploys just nine BWCs (body-worn cameras), accounted for approximately one-third of the viewing time.”
Explaining why the new assistant attorney would be needed, she continued: “It (therefore) would be reasonable to expect any BWC footage employed by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office to be double — if not more than double — the 55 hours of dashcam footage attributed to Clarke County and (the) Virginia State Police. Not only would the attorneys in this office still be responsible for viewing the dashcam footage, but they would also have to view any and all BWC footage from each deputy who arrived on-scene.”
Prosecutors are ethically obliged to review all videos associated with a case, Williams said, even when some of the footage is the same.
Reviewing footage is “an obligation this office takes very seriously to ensure the integrity of all cases that come before the courts in Clarke County,” Williams wrote in the memorandum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.