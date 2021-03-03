BERRYVILLE — A part-time assistant prosecutor being considered for Clarke County would handle mostly domestic violence and sexual assault cases, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams.
That’s because state funding to battle those crimes would be used to cover the position, Williams said.
Last week, Williams told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee that if the county sheriff’s office obtains a state grant to help pay for body cameras for its deputies, she plans to ask the county for funds to help hire a part-time assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
One of the part-time attorney’s responsibilities would be to watch footage from the cameras, Williams said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. However, that wouldn’t be the person’s main duty, she emphasized. A story in The Winchester Star on Saturday stated that she had indicated it would be.
Along with Williams, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office employs one assistant attorney, Nicole Miles, plus a victim witness coordinator and an office manager/legal assistant.
Berryville Police Department officers currently use body cameras, but Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputies don’t.
Sheriff Tony Roper has said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if legislation eventually requires law-enforcement agencies throughout Virginia to use them.
If the sheriff’s office starts using the cameras, “having all these new videos (to watch) would increase the workload” in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Williams said.
An additional employee would be needed, she said, to redistribute the workload so each attorney would be able to review all videos pertaining to cases they prosecute, as they are obligated.
According to the General Assembly’s fiscal 2020 budget, “any locality (specified as a county or independent city) ... that employs the use of body-worn cameras for its law-enforcement officers shall be required to establish and fund one full-time equivalent, entry-level assistant commonwealth’s attorney” for every 75 cameras.
Roper has anticipated needing to buy 18 cameras — basically, one for each patrol deputy and several to have as spares in case one malfunctions.
Williams said, though, she would seek just a part-time attorney because she believes that would suffice and “I don’t want to create a budget strain on the county.”
Ultimately, the county would have to pay about $35,000, she said.
A Virginia Stop Violence Against Women (VSTOP) grant used to cover part of the current assistant attorney’s salary would be reallocated to pay the part-timer’s salary, said Williams. The county’s contribution then would be used to “pay the balance” of the current assistant’s earnings, she said.
That’s why the part-timer would handle mostly domestic violence and sexual assault cases, but he or she also would handle other cases as assigned, Williams said.
“It’s not that I need someone to watch the videos,” she added. “Rather, my office will need additional help to manage the increased time that it will take to prepare cases due to (having) more videos.”
During the interview, Williams was unable to immediately determine what percentage of cases prosecuted by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office pertain to domestic abuse and sexual assault.
“We’re a smaller jurisdiction,” she said of Clarke County, “so we have a smaller number of cases.”
Still, those crimes are a problem in the county just like elsewhere, she said.
