BERRYVILLE — When she entered law school, Anne Williams didn’t envision becoming a lawyer, let alone a county’s chief prosecutor.
But she soon realized that she had the knack for courtroom work and enjoyed it.
Williams, who is seeking re-election as Clarke County commonwealth’s attorney on Nov. 5, earned her juris doctorate from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She went to law school because she was interested in joining the FBI and she thought having a law degree would help her get a job with the bureau.
She performed well, she recalled, in her criminal law classes as well as in “moot court,” where law students argue made-up cases to hone their skills. She received an award for her speaking ability.
“I learned that I really had a passion for being in the courtroom and making arguments,” she said. That led her to change her ambition and become a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her father and maternal grandfather.
Williams, 38, is a native of Henrico County, but she moved with her family to White Post in 1989. After law school, she began practicing law in Winchester, first as an associate at William August Bassler PLC from 2007 until 2012 and then as a partner at Harrison & Johnston PLC until 2016. At both law firms, she mainly handled criminal cases.
Also in 2012, Williams began working as a part-time prosecutor in Clarke County under former commonwealth’s attorney Suzanne “Suni” Mackall. She recalled having developed “a lot of respect” for Mackall while in private practice.
When Mackall retired in early 2017, Williams was appointed to replace her. In November of that year, Williams ran unopposed for the office in a special election.
She also has no challenger this time around. It is her second election bid, yet her first for a full-four year term.
“Throughout my legal career, I have handled thousands of criminal cases, fought for victims of crime and formed solid working relationships with law enforcement” officials, Williams said.
Williams, her husband and two children currently live in Boyce.
“I am dedicated to serving Clarke County,” she said, “and I have the experience, knowledge and understanding that is required for prosecuting criminal cases.”
As commonwealth’s attorney, Williams tries to make her office visible in the community. For instance, she regularly speaks to young drivers when they receive their driver’s license, discussing matters pertaining to highway safety. The office also participates in National Night Out, an annual event designed to battle crime by encouraging people to get to know neighbors and look out for them.
In addition, Williams established Clarke County’s Sexual Assault Response Team, which handles domestic violence and sexual abuse cases.
The team is under the direction of Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cyrus Morgan.
“We take those cases very seriously, and we work closely with law enforcement” to prosecute the perpetrators, Williams said.
Although her job ultimately is to ensure that criminals are punished, she tries hard to make sure that both prosecutors and defense attorneys have the information they need to ensure that cases are handled properly, she said.
“I’d like to think that the Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has developed a reputation for being fair,” as well as for ensuring that the rights of crime victims are protected, added Williams.
