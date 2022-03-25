WINCHESTER — Former City Council president John Willingham this week finalized his purchase of the former ZeroPak apple processing and storage facility at 536-580 N. Cameron St. in Winchester.
Willingham said on Friday that he and a team of development, design and financing experts plan on restoring the 120-year-old building and converting it into an affordable-housing apartment complex for people who earn 80% or less of Winchester's median household income, which the U.S. Census currently lists as $61,102.
"We're excited to close and we're excited to officially start," Willingham said on Friday.
The purchase price for the 6.6-acre ZeroPak property was $875,000, and Willingham said his team plans to take advantage of state and federal historic tax credits to help finance the renovation because the property was recently added to the state Department of Historic Resources' Virginia Landmarks Register (the nomination form for any Virginia site listed on the VLR is forwarded to the National Park Service for consideration for listing on the National Register of Historic Places).
Since Willingham is pursuing historic tax credits, designs for the project must be approved by both the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the National Park Service, which oversees the National Register of Historic Places.
"There will be at least a year of going through all the applications, so while it won't look like there are a lot of things going on [at the site], there will be a significant amount of work being performed with designs and all the stuff that is required for the tax credit processes," Willingham said.
Designs for the property, which could evolve based on the recommendations of the Department of Historic Resources and National Park Service, call for 134 units to be constructed in the 288,500-square-foot ZeroPak building during the first phase of the project. Those apartments could be ready for occupancy sometime in 2024, Willingham said.
"That's our goal but it depends on a whole host of circumstances. Hopefully the world gets a little bit clearer in the next two years," Willingham said, referring to inflation and supply chain shortages.
The second and final phase would involve new construction of an age-restricted, 50- to 60-unit apartment building for people 55 and older with low incomes. Willingham has not said when that work could begin.
The proposed ZeroPak renovation has already proven to be a catalyst for potential residential development in Winchester's North End. After Willingham announced the project in October, City Council approved a large-scale rezoning of a two-block area south of ZeroPak that changed 36 individual properties from Limited High Density Residential (HR-1) or Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Central Business (B-1). The new zoning designation sets the stage for other developers to build more housing in the North Cameron corridor.
"I think it was a good thing for the entire neighborhood and the surrounding areas," Willingham said about the mass rezoning. "This shows the city is committed to revitalizing that area."
Willingham said the apartments he and his team plan on building at ZeroPak would help meet the growing need for affordable housing in Winchester, a city where the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,050 and the average selling price of a single-family home is $321,000.
"Every single project that has come online is market-rate, and that's fantastic because that will hopefully help the overall housing market from a supply side and create some price competition as well," Willingham said. "But our interest in this project from the beginning was to meet a need in the community that we think has been overlooked. There haven't been any new, significant projects like this in our area for a long time.
"The space felt right for us, and we think it's something that can be done very well and accommodate a number of our residents," he said.
Willingham, whose three terms on Winchester's City Council from 2009 through 2020 included five years as council president, bought the ZeroPak property from Jeff and Miriam Javan of Potomac, Maryland, who purchased it in February 2014 for $585,000. The facility has been mostly vacant since 1997 when C. L. Robinson Ice and Cold Storage Corp., the last company to use the facility for apple processing and storage, went out of business.
"The apple industry is such a significant part of what our community has been known for and what we do," Willingham said. "I think we all just want something positive to happen with the preservation of ZeroPak. It's an extremely important part of our history."
