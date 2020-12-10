WINCHESTER — John Willingham's 12-year tenure on City Council has come to an end.
Willingham, a Republican who represented Winchester's Ward 4 since Jan. 1, 2009, attended his final council meeting on Tuesday after losing his bid for a fourth four-year term in the Nov. 3 general election.
"Wow, what an experience," Willingham said about his time on council. "You make a drive every [other] Tuesday night to come here and you take it for granted until the last one. ... The words that come back to me over and over are 'thank you' and 'gratitude.'"
He shared his appreciation for several people on Tuesday, starting with his wife and children.
"My oldest daughter is 13," Willingham said. "She and my other children have never seen me do anything other than be on council. They have had to make a sacrifice as a family, knowing that their dad was not going to be there almost every Tuesday."
Willingham has been one of the most visible and involved members of City Council since first being elected in 2008. His 12 years on the panel included five years as its president.
"Sometimes you really have to make tough decisions, but ultimately, it's about doing what's in the best interest of the city in the long term," Willingham said.
"I've known John for quite some time," Winchester Mayor and current council President David Smith said at Tuesday's meeting. "He is the truest cross-the-line bipartisan you would ever want to work with. ... He will be missed."
"Candor and being forthright are extremely valuable qualities when we sit on this body," council Vice President Evan Clark told Willingham. "You have always told us like it is, and that's exactly what I need in a fellow councilor."
"I really want to thank you for everything you've offered in the last two years," Ward 4 Councilor Judy McKiernan said to Willingham, who she described a mentor to her since she was elected to council in November 2018.
Starting Jan. 1, Willingham's Ward 4 seat will be occupied by Phil Milstead, a political newcomer who was propelled to an Election Night victory by a blue wave of support for Winchester's Democrats.
When City Council holds its first meeting of 2021, Milstead will be one of seven Democrats on the nine-member panel. Following Willingham's loss and Ward 1 Councilor Bill Wiley's resignation following his Nov. 3 election to the Virginia House of Delegates, the only Republicans left on council will be Les Veach in Ward 1 and Corey Sullivan in Ward 3.
"It has been such an amazing experience to be able to represent the Fourth Ward and this community in various different capacities," Willingham said. "I will continue to do that in multitudes of ways."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.