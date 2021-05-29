GORE — After leaving a “very stressful” job and awaiting the birth of her first son, Sara Church said she knew she wanted to find a way to do something that would bring her both happiness as well as income.
What started as selling homemade botanical scrub has turned into a business that allows her to not only sell herb-infused botanical skincare products but Certified Naturally Grown (CNG) plants from her greenhouse.
“I was just looking for something to do, but something in my own little niche,” she said.
Her business, Willow Moon Farm at 1570 Ebenezer Church Road in Gore, became the first CNG farm in Frederick County when Church received her certification last May. She said she was surprised to find out she was the first such farm in the county.
“I was definitely surprised. It’s more of a thing today, with people wanting organic and wanting to be healthier,” she said. “I felt like our community needs that, and I wanted to provide that.”
According to the official CNG website, “CNG farmers don’t use any synthetic herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms. CNG livestock are raised mostly on pasture and with space for freedom of movement. Feed must be grown without synthetic inputs or genetically modified seeds.”
All farms must arrange an on-site inspection to take place within two growing season months of the date when their application is accepted and then continue them annually. Inspections are done by other CNG farmers. All certified producers are required to conduct a peer review annually.
Before going the CNG route, Church started off making sugar scrubs for friends and family for the holidays before deciding to sell them at a craft show.
Once her son was born, she decided she wanted to start her own business.
“I wanted to raise my son at home, but I also wanted to do something of my own,” she said. “From there, it just kind of blossomed.”
Eventually, Church and her husband found a property in Gore, which actually once belonged to her mother.
The property afforded Church and her husband the opportunity to create a garden for herbs such as sage, basil, chives, cilantro, parsley, oregano and others as well as a greenhouse for produce, such as berries, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, lettuce, onions and more.
She grew up around farming and said it just kind of came naturally to her
“When we moved here and had the land, I knew I wanted to grow my own herbs and put them into my products. I was slowly branching out,” she said. “I got tired of trying to find my own Certified Naturally Grown herbs to put in the garden, so we built the greenhouse last May and then decided to keep branching out.”
Once she became CNG certified, she began experimenting with herbs and plants in her greenhouse about a year ago. Once she got in the swing of things, she decided to sell them to the public.
This is Church’s first year selling plants out of her greenhouse. She sells plants, herbs and other items, including CNG eggs, from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. She also has products in about 10 stores throughout the region.
“I’m starting out small, but the goal is definitely to grow bigger and have a bigger greenhouse,” she said.
Church has planned a grand opening celebration at the farm at 1570 Ebenezer Church Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 12. She said she plans to have activities for kids, food trucks and some farm animals to pet in addition to the plants and skincare products that she regularly sells.
For more information on Willow Moon Farm, visit willowmoonfarm.org/ or find the farm on Facebook at Willow Moon Farm.
