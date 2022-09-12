WINCHESTER — Keith Wilson, owner of the now-defunct Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County, will reportedly testify on behalf of the prosecution in next month’s animal cruelty trial involving a celebrity animal trainer and his two daughters.
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, 62, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, allegedly bought three lion cubs from Wilson on July 26, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2019. As a result, Antle was indicted on Oct. 8, 2020, in Frederick County Circuit Court on one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to traffic wildlife, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Two additional indictments — one for wildlife trafficking, the other for conspiracy to traffic wildlife — were added on June 9.
Antle’s adult daughters — Tawny Antle and Tilakam Magnolia Watterson — allegedly assisted in transporting the three cubs from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park to “Doc” Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. Tawny Antle was indicted on Oct. 8, 2020, in Frederick County Circuit Court on misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and selling an endangered species. Watterson was indicted that same day on two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, all misdemeanors.
Wilson was indicted on Oct. 8, 2020, by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on 11 counts of selling an endangered species, seven counts of cruelty to animals and one count of depriving an animal of food. Those charges are separate from a case that was resolved in March where Wilson pleaded “no contest” to 27 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges tied to the deplorable conditions at the roadside zoo he operated at 985 W. Parkins Mill Road near Winchester.
All four defendants — Wilson, Watterson, Tawny Antle and “Doc” Antle — were scheduled for a joint jury trial on Oct. 31 in Frederick County Circuit Court, but while arguing a series of pre-trial motions on Monday, one of the defense attorneys, Eric R. Breslin of Newark, New Jersey, said Wilson will receive “consideration” from the Virginia Attorney General’s Office by testifying against “Doc” Antle. The nature of that consideration was not specified.
Judge Alexander Iden agreed to sever Wilson’s five-day jury trial, moving it to March 6-10.
Iden also postponed the trial of Tawny Antle, who could not appear in court Monday due to a doctor’s appointment in South Carolina. She is scheduled for a three-day jury trial starting March 13.
“Doc” Antle and Watterson are still on track for a five-day jury trial starting Oct. 31 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
On Monday, Breslin and defense attorneys Erin M. Harrigan of Richmond, Edward B. MacMahon Jr. of Middleburg and Martin R. Scheller of Winchester presented a series of pre-trial motions in Frederick County Circuit Court. While most of the motions were relatively minor, there was one that could throw a major wrench into the proceedings.
Harrigan challenged the way a cellphone was seized from “Doc” Antle and subsequently searched by investigators and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting all four defendants.
“The electronic evidence in this case has been mishandled and lost,” Harrigan told Iden.
Michelle Welch of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office characterized Harrigan’s motion as an attempt to delay “Doc” Antle’s Oct. 31 trial.
“At some point, these motions have to stop and this case has to go to trial,” Welch said.
Iden agreed to hold a special hearing on Oct. 20 on Harrigan’s request to suppress all evidence recovered from “Doc” Antle’s cellphone. She told Iden she expects to call eight witnesses during the hearing, which is anticipated to take a full day.
Since Iden’s ruling on Harrigan’s motion will come just 11 days before “Doc” Antle’s and Watterson’s trial, Breslin asked to push back the start of that trial until February. Iden refused, telling the defense attorneys they need to be ready to proceed on Oct. 31.
Iden also commented on the “extreme adversarial” relationship that has developed between prosecutors and defense attorneys. He asked both sides to keep their discourse and court filings civil as the case continues.
“Doc” Antle also faces federal charges in South Carolina that are apparently unrelated to the Frederick County case. He was charged by federal prosecutors on June 3 with money laundering in a scheme reportedly tied to smuggling people over the Mexican border into the United States. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, but no trial date has been set.
“Doc” Antle remains free on a $250,000 bond for the federal charges and a $100,000 bond for the Frederick County charges. However, he must wear a GPS-enabled ankle bracelet and limit his travels to Virginia and the Carolinas while awaiting trial in the federal case.
Tawny Antle, Watterson and Wilson were never taken into custody for their pending charges in Frederick County Circuit Court.
“Doc” Antle gained a measure of fame after appearing in the widely seen documentary series “Tiger King” and its spinoff, “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story,” both on Netflix. Despite his celebrity status, no onlookers came out for Monday’s hearing.
