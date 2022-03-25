WINCHESTER — Roadside zoo owner Keith Arnold Wilson and his nephew, Christian Alejandro Dall’Acqua, have avoided jail for their mistreatment of exotic animals at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County.
The two were found guilty of 27 and 19 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, respectively, in a plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court on Friday. Their no-contest pleas came four days before they were scheduled to stand trial. Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case on behalf of the Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, said in an email that jail time wasn’t sought due to the defendants’ lack of prior criminal records.
As part of the deal, neither man can buy, own, sell or trade exotic animals during their five years of unsupervised probation. The restriction also applies to fallow deer in Wilson’s case. Wilson can own up to 125 agricultural animals, but he must practice “good animal husbandry,” according to the agreement. The deal also allows for five unannounced inspections of the West Parkins Mill Road property annually.
On Aug. 15, 2019, the park was raided and police seized 119 animals living in atrocious conditions, which investigators filmed during the raid. Conditions included no food or water, cramped cages that provided little shade in the heat, and cages and pens filled with feces, urine and maggot-infested meat.
Camels at the zoo were emaciated and infested with parasites from having to touch the ground to get food left in piles for them; one later died. A freezer contained a dead lemur and house cat alongside cartons of ice cream with expired dates.
K. Michelle Welch, a senior assistant attorney general and head of the Virginia Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that a locked room for exotic birds stunk from feces and urine and rats were running around by an opened feed bag. Monkey enclosures were also filled with feces and urine. “It stunk to high heaven is the best way to put it your honor,” she said.
Dall’Acqua, 38, of the 500 block of Greenwood Road in the county, was the caretaker and custodian of the park. As part of the deal, 26 counts of animal cruelty were dismissed against him.
The 59-year-old Wilson, who lives on the park property, had 19 counts dismissed against him. In a separate case, he faces multiple counts of animal cruelty and selling endangered species. He is accused of allegedly selling newborn lion cubs to Bhagavan Kevin “Doc” Antle, a celebrity animal trainer who runs an animal park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. That case is scheduled to go to trial on Aug. 25.
Wilson’s Wild Animal Park opened in 1976. In a 2016 interview with The Winchester Star, Wilson said 100 to 200 people visited the park during the week, and up to 500 during the weekend.
Among the visitors were members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an animal rights group. In 2017, PETA reported the horrendous conditions at the zoo to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA in 2017 also reported bears and tigers living in cramped conditions.
But the conditions continued for two years between the complaints and the raids, despite the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responding to multiple complaints from the public. At a pre-trial hearing on March 13, Welch said Sheriff’s Office deputies “didn’t see the treatment, or did nothing, or didn’t have enough experience.”
The raid didn’t occur until Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Animal Control Officer Richard Samuels visited the park undercover at the behest of the Animal Law Unit in August of 2019. He documented a lack of shade and water for animals and obtained a search warrant.
Despite the lack of jail time for Dall’Acqua and Wilson, PETA praised the plea deal.
“PETA always supports the maximum possible penalty for animal abusers like Wilson and Dall’Acqua, but we understand that many factors are weighed when plea agreements are considered,” PETA spokesman David Perle said in an email. “Prohibition on animal ownership is never a certainty in these cases, so keeping exotic animals out of the hand of these abusers’ hands for the maximum amount of time is a result we’re celebrating.”
In no-contest pleas, defendants don’t admit guilt, but concede there is enough evidence for a conviction. The pleas are considered convictions by courts.
Attorneys Gilbert J. Ambler and Martin R. Scheller, who represented Wilson, and attorney David L. Hensley, who represented Dall’Acqua, said after the hearing that they would have disputed some of Welch’s assertions had the case gone to trial. Hensley noted the raid took place early in the morning and Dall’Acqua hadn’t had time to feed or provide water to the animals.
“When the prosecution offers a no-jail plea bargain, that’s tough to pass up,” Ambler said. “It makes the decision to risk jail time, very, very difficult.”
Welch said after the hearing that most of the animals seized are still alive and living at an animal sanctuary in Colorado. “The animals are living out their days in a great place,” she said.
Wilson declined to say if he plans to reopen the park.
