WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has changed the schedule for next week’s transportation public input meetings.
The four open house meetings give residents and stakeholders the opportunity to provide suggestions for improving the Winchester-Frederick County area’s transportation. Participants can drop in any time from 6-8 p.m.
The new meeting dates and locations are:
Monday, Jan. 31 — Stephens City Town Office (1033 Locust St.)
Tuesday, Feb. 1 — Millbrook High School (251 1st Woods Drive, Winchester)
Wednesday, Feb. 2 — Greenwood Mill Elementary School (281 Channing Drive, Winchester)
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Timbrook Public Safety Building (231 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester)
Spanish translation services will be available at the Feb. 1 meeting. Previously, the Millbrook meeting was scheduled for Wednesday. Regional Planner Amanda Kearns explained that the schedule change was due to availability of Spanish translators.
Public comments will guide a 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). The MTP defines long-range transportation needs for Winchester, surrounding developed areas of Frederick County, and areas expected to become developed over the next 20 years; and proposes strategies for addressing those needs. The plan is reviewed and updated every five years with the most current forecasts in population, employment, land use, travel, congestion and economic activity. Through the MTP, the MPO establishes its priorities for the investment of federal transportation dollars.
The public can also provide input in an online survey at: https://winfredmpo.org/project/mtp2045. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.