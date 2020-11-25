WINCHESTER — After starting an export business in Nepal in 1992, Sunil Guragain said he felt no one believed in him. So he pursued business opportunities in the United States.
He spent time in New York and California before coming to the Shenandoah Valley, where he has since opened Win Mart, a convenience store at 11 S. Loudoun St. on the downtown walking mall.
Guragain said he felt he could be more successful in the U.S. than in Nepal.
“At that time in my country, nobody believed in me,” he said. “But I started to gradually grow. Then, because of some problems in my country with the very small business environment, I moved to America. There’s a good business environment over here.”
Win Mart serves as the lone convenience store on the Loudoun Street Mall. Customers can purchase basic grocery items, frozen foods, candy, snacks, ice cream, toiletries, cleaning products, medicine, tobacco products, lottery tickets and more.
The shop also includes slushy and coffee machines and will soon carry beer in its coolers.
Folks can also browse and buy hookahs and glass pipes as well as other glass trinkets that Guragain said are shipped in from California.
Guragain said by offering a wide range of products, his goal is to serve a large customer base.
“People come in and buy both,” he said, referring to grocery items as well as the assortment of hookahs and decorative glass pieces the shop sells. “We’re trying to give every customer satisfaction — that’s what’s most important. We’re a business, and we’re trying our best to have something for every customer from senior citizens, to high class, to middle class, whoever. We want to satisfy each and every customer’s needs the best we can.”
When scouting locations for his shop, Guragain said the Loudoun Street Mall couldn’t have been more perfect, as he’s able to serve the many shoppers traveling on foot on the mall.
Being accessible is good for business, he said.
“I think it’s very important,” he said. “Everybody seems happy with us being here. We try our best to satisfy their needs.”
When he came to the U.S., Guragain said he was in search of something different from how things were going for him in Nepal.
He said he’s found that in Winchester.
“The people are very nice. It was a great location for us,” he said. “Very big difference. Business wise, thinking wise, everything is totally different. Every place we’ve been in America has been different. We’re so happy. We’re so thankful to the community for welcoming us here.”
The shop is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the weekends.
