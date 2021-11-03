WINCHESTER — A landmark that towered above a neighborhood on the city's north side for 80 years is no more.
The former WINC-AM 1400 broadcasting tower at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road was dismantled on Tuesday.
Amid possible site redevelopment plans, the radio station — now known as WZFC — is moving to a new location on Garber Lane, according to Rodney Rockwell, chief engineer for Centennial Broadcasting, the station's former owner.
The new owner, Colonial Radio Group of Williamsport LLC, is to diplex the station's signal alongside that of WXVA (610 AM) on a tower near Kernstown.
Winchester's first radio station, WINC-AM signed on the air for the first time on June 26, 1941. The approximately 155-foot-tall, lattice-style tower was erected that year.
"This tower is older than me," said Archie McKay, who worked at the station for 40 years in various capacities, including announcer, salesman and engineer.
"I'm almost 80," he said.
When WINC-AM first signed on, television was not yet a mass medium. Various types of live and prerecorded entertainment programs aired, including musical performances, comedies and soap operas.
According to an online history of the station, WINC-AM originally was an NBC Blue network affiliate. NBC Blue later evolved into the American Broadcasting Company (ABC).
On Dec. 7, 1941, WINC-AM aired live descriptions of the attack on Pearl Harbor that led to the United States entering World War II. President Roosevelt's "Infamy Speech" aired on the station the next day.
WINC-AM also has a place in country music history. Winchester native Virginia "Ginny" Hensley, while a teenager, made her broadcast singing debut on the station in 1948. As her singing career progressed, Hensley adopted the stage name Patsy Cline and went on to achieve international fame before she died in a plane crash in 1963.
Also in the late 1940s, legendary entertainers Bing Crosby and Bob Hope visited the station and were interviewed on the air while in Winchester for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
The late radio newscaster Paul Harvey aired his news and commentary program from WINC-AM in April 1962 while he was in town to give a speech.
All of their voices were transmitted by the steel, gray-painted tower now disassembled. The remains will go to a scrapyard, Rockwell said.
"It's pretty sad," McKay said of the dismantling. "I hate to see it (the tower) not in operation."
WINC-AM's original owners, the Lewis family, sold the station to North Carolina-based Centennial Broadcasting in 2007.
In July, Colonial Radio Group began operating the station, having purchased it from Centennial for $25,000.
Colonial rechristened the station as WZFC but retained its current format, largely consisting of syndicated, politically conservative talk shows. Fox News reports air throughout the day.
In an email on Monday, Todd Bartley, managing member of Colonial, confirmed that the tower would be dismantled, yet he didn't answer questions about the station's current operations.
A sister station that was housed at the North Pleasant Valley Road location, WINC-FM, was sold to Metro Radio Inc. of Fairfax for $225,000. That station now is based in Chantilly, in Fairfax County, its website shows.
Rockwell said he spent much time over the years at WINC-AM. He, too, hated to see the tower come down, he said.
The station "was a big part of my life," he said. "But things change."
Tracy Perez was walking her dog by the former radio station building Tuesday afternoon as a crane crew was gradually disassembling the tower. She said could see the structure from her home on Patterson Avenue nearby. She recalled sometimes seeing hawks and crows perch on its lattice work.
Perez said she also will miss the tower.
