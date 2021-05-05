WINCHESTER — Two area radio stations, one of which recently lost its most powerful frequency, are being sold to a company based in Northern Virginia.
North Carolina-based Centennial Broadcasting II LLC is selling WINC-FM 105.5, licensed to Berryville, and WZFC-FM 104.9, licensed to Strasburg, to Metro Radio Inc. of Fairfax for $225,000, a purchase agreement obtained via the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) website shows. The stations, based at studios on North Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, broadcast a hot adult contemporary format.
Representatives of Metro Radio couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday. Calls to several company phone numbers weren’t answered.
Centennial’s president and CEO, Allen Shaw, said the sale is expected to close this summer following FCC approval. Until then, Centennial will continue to own and operate the stations, he said.
Financial considerations played a role in the company’s decision to sell the stations, he said.
Metro plans to keep the stations’ format and as many personnel as possible, including on-air personalities, Shaw said to his understanding.
According to its website, Metro currently operates three stations occupying various AM and FM frequencies in the Alexandria, Manassas and Washington, D.C., areas. The stations have formats aimed at Hispanic or Asian listeners.
The mission of Metro Radio is “to provide the best programming to the Hispanic community in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia,” its website states.
However, “they tell us they do not intend to” change the format of WINC-FM and WZFC-FM, said Shaw. Because area radio stations have many different formats, he said, they think hot adult contemporary is “probably the best format for the Winchester market” in terms of keeping the stations financially successful.
WINC-FM broadcasts from a 3,000-watt transmitter in Clarke County, while WZFC-FM broadcasts at 4,100 watts from a tower northwest of Strasburg, according to radio-locator.com, a website detailing information about radio stations nationwide.
Until around the start of this year, WINC-FM broadcast a 22,000-watt signal on 92.5 FM from a transmitter near Front Royal. Centennial sold that frequency to Educational Media Foundation (EMF) for $1.75 million. The frequency now broadcasts the nonprofit foundation’s Air 1 network, which plays contemporary worship music, and has the call letters WAIW.
When EMF took over 92.5 FM, WINC-FM shifted its programming to 105.5 FM and 104.9 FM. The 105.5 frequency previously was known as WXBN and aired classic country music. The 104.9 frequency previously simulcasted WINC-AM 1400, a conservative talk format station also based at the North Pleasant Valley Road studios.
WINC-AM isn’t included in the sale, the purchase agreement for its FM sister station shows.
Shaw said Centennial decided to sell the stations because “we’re a very small company. It’s a challenge for us” financially to continue to own them.
The company, based in Clemmons, N.C., a suburb of Winston-Salem, once owned radio stations nationwide, but currently its only other stations are in Fredericksburg.
Also taken into consideration, Shaw said, was the age of the company’s owner, Gordon Gray, who lives in New York. He said Gray is over 80 and “his family feels it’s time (for him) to scale back a bit.”
Under the purchase agreement, Metro Radio will acquire the transmitter tower sites of both WINC-FM and WZFC-FM, as well as a studio-to-transmitter relay site on Linden Mountain for the latter station. The firm also will acquire tangible property such as studio equipment, furnishings and computers, plus intangible property including the stations’ call letters, copyrights, jingles, websites and social media accounts.
The pact calls for Metro to find new quarters for the two stations and move them out of the North Pleasant Valley Road studios. Shaw said, though, that probably won’t happen for a while.
“I don’t know if they will stay in Winchester proper,” Shaw continued. But he anticipates they will be relocated elsewhere in the Winchester-Frederick County-Clarke County area. Based on conversations with Metro executives, he doesn’t believe they will move the stations’ operations to Fairfax.
