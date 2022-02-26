WINCHESTER — In response to concerns shared by neighbors, the developer of three dozen proposed townhouses at the former WINC Radio property on North Pleasant Valley Avenue has reverted back to its original plan to build two-story dwellings as opposed to three-level units.
Patrick Sowers of Dave Holliday Construction Inc., the Winchester-based firm contracted by property owner Centennial Broadcasting II LLC to design and build the three-bedroom structures, also told the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee at its meeting on Thursday that the number of townhouses has also been reduced from 37 units to 34.
When Centennial first presented its development plan to the city in November, Winchester Planner David Stewart said the townhouses were all two stories tall. However, to fit 37 three-bedroom units on the 2.82-acre parcel at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road and still have room for a community building for residents, adequate green space and a one-car garage for each dwelling, designs were changed in January to three-story townhouses.
Several neighboring residents complained to the Planning Commission that three-story buildings would be out of character in a residential neighborhood that is currently populated with one- and two-story structures. Iara Lacher of the 500 block of Battle Avenue said the townhouses would also have a detrimental effect on her home-based business, Seven Bends Nursery LLC, because the buildings would block the sunlight from reaching a greenhouse in her backyard.
Those comments prompted Dave Holliday Construction to go back to the drawing board and reduce the height of the structures while expanding their overall footprint. Since the buildings are now slightly broader, there is only enough room on the site to accommodate 34 townhouses as opposed to 37.
Stewart said the new townhouses will still have three bedrooms and two bathrooms each, and designs still include a one-car garage and parking pad for each unit.
The new layout changes the development’s potential fiscal impact on the city. Initially, Stewart said 37 three-story townhouses would not generate enough in real estate and personal property taxes to fully cover the city’s anticipated costs for infrastructure, emergency services and adding an estimated 11 students to Winchester Public Schools. As a result, the total expense to the city would be about $13,000 per year. However, 34 two-story townhouses with an estimated 10 school-age children are expected to create a financial benefit to the city, adding an estimated $14,650 to the local government’s coffers per year.
The new two-story townhouse designs carry a higher price tag than their three-story forebears. According to documents submitted to the city by Centennial, the three-story units would have cost about $270,000 each but the two-story townhouses will sell for about $350,000 each.
“I want to thank the developer for going back, taking a look at it and making the changes,” Planning and Economic Development Committee member David Smith said. “This is what I call a good relationship with developers and partners in the community.”
In order to build the townhouses, a planned unit development (PUD) designation has to be added to the North Pleasant Valley Road property’s Medium Density Residential (MR) zoning. The committee unanimously recommended on Thursday that City Council approve the rezoning.
If the PUD designation is added, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Centennial will still need to get council’s approval of a subdivision plan before construction could commence.
WINC Radio occupied the property at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road from 1941 until last year, when it was sold and relocated. The building that formerly housed the radio station’s offices and broadcast studios is now vacant and flagged for demolition if the townhouse project is approved.
Attending Thursday’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members Kim Herbstritt and David Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.