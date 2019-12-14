WINCHESTER — The Winchester Regional Airport will launch its own website on Thursday.
The website, which will be accessed at flyokv.com, will include information about the airport, the Airport Authority, agendas and meeting minutes, resources for pilots, leasing/development opportunities and contact information.
Airport Executive Director Nicholas Sabo told the Airport Authority board Thursday night that the website will allow the airport to control its message for the first time.
“I think everyone will be pleased,” he said.
The website, estimated to cost about $4,000, was developed by Denver-based technology company Granicus. Half of the cost was provided by a Virginia Department of Aviation grant.
Also at the meeting, Sabo said the airport will put out a Request for Qualifications for architectural services to design a new airport terminal building. Sabo said the airport needs an architect to outline the scope of work that needs to be done for the project. After this is finished, the airport will present the scope of work to the state in hopes of getting funding in August for the design of the building itself.
The airport terminal building at 491 Airport Road is considered outdated and not in line with modern standards. A consultant told airport officials it would be more cost effective to build a new terminal than renovate the existing one. In 2017, Price Studios showed conceptual designs for a 9,109-square-foot terminal. Plans call for the new facility to be closer to Airport Road, about 200 feet south of the current terminal.
Early estimates peg the project at around $6.1 million. But once an architect is hired to do the design work, the airport will get a more definitive idea of what the new building would look like and how much it will cost.
Sabo said in phone interview on Friday that the design process would likely last around nine months and that construction could take anywhere from 12 to 16 months. If the airport were to get state funding for the project and there were no financial setbacks, Sabo said the project would likely be completed sometime around 2024-2025.
