Winchester Alamo Film Club celebrates its 10th year this month and founder Andy Gyurisin couldn’t be more pleased.
In January, Film Club celebrated its 1,000th screening. On Monday, it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary, reshowing the first film it screened at the Winchester Alamo Drafthouse Cinema back in 2013: Fritz Lang’s 1927 science fiction movie "Metropolis." Eighty people came to that showing. Since then, the club has grown and become a model for film clubs across the nation.
Film Club was initially conceived at The Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall back when Gyurisin and his wife, Jennifer, owned the business.
“We brought videos in as rentals in 2007 and noticed people wouldn’t always take a risk with indie films or watch something new,” Gyursin said.
Independent films were important to him. “I used movies often to see parts of the world I couldn’t travel to as a child. It’s a low-cost way to feel part of a community and the world and, ultimately, to make a change,” he explained.
Wanting others to experience the power of film, the Gyurisins started inviting people to screen movies. He had been driving to Washington, D.C., to see films. Eventually, he realized he was paying not only for the film ticket, but for parking, gas and food. He asked himself, “Why am I driving to D.C.? If D.C. can support arthouse films, why not Winchester? We can do it here.” He fully believed Winchester would step up as a community to support it.
The Gyurisins decided to choose one night to show a film, instead of spreading it out for a week like a theater in a larger city might do. They had about 50 people who would show up for films. When they sold the bookstore in 2011, the couple kept the club going at their house on Thursday nights. Meanwhile, they put out feelers to see if any local places would be interested in hosting the club. Steve Nerangis, who's a partner at Winchester Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, reached out.
The rest is Winchester Alamo Film Club history.
For the cost of a movie ticket, anyone interested can attend a Film Club screening at the Winchester Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Film Club typically features a movie at 7 p.m. Wednesday. However, times and days of showings sometimes vary. Details about Film Club events can be found at drafthouse.com.
Films can be foreign, classics, independent or cult films. Since 2013, the Film Club has grown. During pre-pandemic times, 3,500 folks were part of the club. Gyurisin said the COVID-19 pandemic quieted things down. But, the club kept screening films virtually.
According to Nerangis, Film Club and a club called Psycho Cinema were “vital” to the Winchester Alamo Drafthouse Cinema during the pandemic. “Andy spearheaded an effort to set-up an on-demand system so Film Club members could watch movies at home,” he said. “For several months, that was literally the only income we had at the theater.”
Post-pandemic is a different story. There are currently more than 4,000 film fans who keep up with the club and attend events. “We have almost 10 screenings a month now,” Gyurisin said.
People who attend are “surprised by the community,” according to Gyurisin. “It’s more than just walking in, sitting down and the movie starts. The film is introduced. We talk about why the film is important. We do a group photograph to show what we’ve done for the film to let the distributor know.”
Distributors and other cinemas have taken note of how Gyurisin’s efforts have paid off, according to Nerangis. “Traditionally, independent and ‘arthouse’ film distributors have concentrated on large markets like New York and Los Angeles. Film Club proved that there is an appetite for foreign, documentary, independent and generally more challenging film in smaller markets like Winchester.”
Now, Winchester is “on the map for independent film distribution and other Alamo locations have benefited from the model proven here," Nerangis said. “Andy and Film Club have really helped change the perception of what the potential is for independent film in small markets.”
In Gyurisin’s view, films are “made in 2D — discovery and discussion.” He believes that if people see a film and leave the theater without saying anything about it ever again, they are doing a disservice to the film. “It’s our job to keep the discussion going” he said. Conversations can occur at the theater or, often, online after a viewing.
Films are selected with a few things in mind. Film Club doesn’t watch a lot of horror films or show a lot of films that feature gratuitous cruelty. The club does seek to be socially conscious, though, and shows the historical sides of things, realizing that historic events are often rough.
“We are changing the idea of what independent films can do. There are cinemas that are nervous about taking a risk on an independent or lesser known film. A community like Film Club takes away the risk. There have been impressive conversations, meaningful ones that include LGBQIA+ communities, stories about women, Black History Month. We’ve teamed with Shenandoah University for programs and Beth El Synagogue,” Gyurisin said.
“One of my favorite screenings was a sing-a-long we did for 'Fiddler on the Roof.' Everything was subtitled … except for the songs. I spent what seemed like a hundred hours printing out songs. People came dressed in costumes. We sold over 100 tickets. There wasn’t an empty seat in the house. The show started. The singing started. People didn’t even look at those lyrics!” he said with a laugh. “They knew the songs.”
On a more subdued note, Gyurisin said Film Club truly makes people more emotionally aware, and the connections between film-goers can be moving.
One winter, the club screened the 2018 Canadian film "Mouthpiece." The screenplay was written by Patricia Rozema, Amy Nostbakken and Nora Sadava. It’s about a woman experiencing the loss of her mother. Film Club showed to an audience that was about 85% female.
When the film ended and the lights came on, there was not a dry eye in the house. He remembers two women sitting in the back, who didn’t know each other, getting out of their seats and hugging each other.
Film Club brought the filmmakers to Winchester and showed the movie again. By that point, the two women, who had been strangers silently watching the movie together the first time around, had become close friends. They had a chance to tell the filmmakers the impact the work had on their lives and the filmmakers got the chance to understand the power of their film.
Those types of connections are what keeps Film Club strong, even after the pandemic that devastated individuals and hit theater businesses hard. Interestingly, screening a comedy about COVID called "Stop and Go" allowed Gyurisin to see healing in action.
“We showed 'Stop and Go' in September of 2021," he recalled. "I was so nervous. Was the community ready for it? Were people ready to laugh at all yet?”
Gyurisin, like most, knew people who died during the height of the pandemic; he just wasn’t sure how the film would be received. The film is about two sisters taking a cross-country road trip to get their mom out of a nursing home during the pandemic.
“But,” he said, “we packed the place. The film got three standing ovations. People laughed hysterically. It was the first time the filmmakers had seen the movie with a crowd and they were crying after it was over. They were incredibly moved to see the audience reaction. It encouraged them to keep making movies. At that time, we all really needed it, we needed that release.”
When Film Club did a nine film retrospective of Matthew Modine’s work, the actor came to town. Film Club called the weekend “Full Metal Modine” (a nod to his role as U.S. Marine Private/Sergeant J.T. “Joker” Davis in the 1987 Stanley Kubrick war drama "Full Metal Jacket"), and the actor loved it as much as the community loved him.
Director/actor Emilio Estevez was faced with a choice when his film "The Public" was released — go to Texas where his marketing team wanted him to go, or go to Winchester, Virginia — the town where a guy named Andy, who sent him several excited messages about an upcoming screening of the film, lives. Estevez told Gyurisin he chose Winchester because of his persistence and enthusiasm.
"The Public" focuses on how public libraries are becoming de facto shelters for those without homes. So Gyurisin invited leaders from the Winchester Rescue Mission and Handley Regional Library to be part of the screening, along with Estevez. It turned out to be a rewarding event for all and brought light to an important social issue.
Bringing actors, filmmakers, community leaders and film lovers together in the way that Film Club does creates movie magic. There are now 12 clubs around the nation that are based on Winchester’s model.
In addition to weekly film screenings, the Film Club has special events that keep fans engaged. There is a series called the “Criterion Challenge.” It features a list of 1,100-plus must-see films. The club screens one a month. It’s a legacy project for the club, something that will be completed one day when the founding members are gone.
“Lost Weekend” is another Film Club tradition. The 16th Lost Weekend Film Festival is slated for Sept. 28-Oct. 1. Forty films are shown over the course of 3½ days. The concept springs from Gyurisin’s childhood.
“When I was a kid, I would go into a video store after school. The person there would tell me, ‘Andy, you need to watch this.’ Maybe I’m trying to recreate this. I would rent seven or eight movies. My dad would always say, ‘You’re gonna lose your weekend.’ And the weekend always flew by!”
The 15 Lost Weekend events Film Club has hosted have raised more than $130,000 for nonprofit groups.
One of Nerangis’s favorite Film Club memories stems from a Lost Weekend. “One Lost Weekend Festival opened with a movie called 'The Lobster,'” Nerangis said. Gyurisin showed up dressed as a lobster named “Butters.” Nerangis said “Butters” is “still mentioned on a regular basis in Film Club conversations." But, in addition to the way “Butters” brought others together, he says there was something else that came from that weekend.
“After the movie, I heard two guests talking about their experience as they left the screening. The first person said 'The Lobster' was their favorite movie of the year. The next said 'The Lobster' was the worst movie they had ever seen,” Nerangis reminisced.
“I think that is one of the reasons Film Club is such a vibrant group. Film Club members might disagree passionately about the films they watch, but they know Andy will bring them films they might not otherwise see and a community of film fans with which they can share their thoughts and opinions,” he said.
Gyurisin said people are looking for community. “I have had audience members tell me they never thought they would make new friends, ‘never at my age,’ they say. But, they have made new friends.”
One of those people who feels embraced by Film Club is retired film professor John S. Turner II. He retired from teaching in 2014. He and his wife, Mary Jo Sims, moved from Maryland to the Winchester region. “That’s when we became involved with the Film Club,” Turner said. “We happened upon it by chance. We attended one of its offerings and were instantly hooked.”
“Film Club definitely enhances our lives,” Turner said. “Besides the benefits of seeing films locally that we otherwise would not have easy access to, Film Club has become community for us.”
To purchase tickets to regular Film Club screenings, the 10th anniversary showing of "Metropolis" at 7 p.m. July 24 or the Lost Weekend Film Festival, go to drafthouse.com. You also can check out the Film Club's Facebook page.
