WINCHESTER — People needing assistance in Winchester can now use their cell phones to text for help.
The Winchester Emergency Communications Center has implemented a new Text to 911 service for emergency calls made within city limits. Residents and visitors are still encouraged to make a voice call when possible, but now have the option to send a text if they are unable to speak with an emergency dispatcher.
According to a city media release, Text to 911 helps people who are deaf or hard of hearing, have limited speech capabilities, or cannot talk due to an emergency such as a home invasion or domestic abuse situation.
"We are excited to offer this new option for contacting the Emergency Communications Center," Erin Malloy, Winchester emergency communications director, said in the release. "In certain emergencies when complex information needs to be communicated to the caller, such as CPR instructions, we will not be able to utilize the texting service. It's important to remember that the texting option is there for when calling 911 is difficult or not an option."
Text to 911 users are advised of the following:
- Do not add dashes or spaces when typing 911 in the "To" line.
- Share your location in your first text.
- Be brief but do not use abbreviations or slang.
- 911 texts can take longer to receive, or may not be received at all, depending on the quality of data services in your location.
- A text or data plan is required to use Text to 911.
- Do not include other recipients when contacting the Text to 911 service.
- If Text to 911 is temporarily unavailable, you will receive a message advising you to call 911.
- Text to 911 can only receive words and punctuation; it cannot receive emoticons, emojis, pictures or videos.
- Text in English only. Language interpreting services are only available for voice calls to 911.
- Never text and drive.
Winchester's Emergency Communications Center received a $150,000 grant from the Virginia E911 Services Board last year, which covered all but $89 of the total cost to implement the Text to 911 system.
Frederick County began offering Text to 911 in February, and Clarke County is currently implementing the system.
