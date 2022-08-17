WINCHESTER — Following a two-year absence necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Winchester's once-annual Holiday Parade is returning.
According to a media release issued Wednesday afternoon by the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department (WPRD), the parade will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 in Old Town. The lighting of the city's Christmas tree on the Loudoun Street Mall will take place once the parade's final unit — featuring Santa Claus, of course — completes the route.
Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar said he anticipates an exciting and safe return of the seasonal celebration.
"The Holiday Parade serves as a wonderful tradition for the community to celebrate the holidays, and WPRD is ecstatic to bring it back after a two-year hiatus," Konyar said in the release. "The parade and tree lighting symbolize the importance of community during such a joyous season. WPRD is looking forward to seeing the response from our past parade participants as well as new community groups who are just as excited as we are for the return of the Holiday Parade."
Area organizations are invited to participate in the parade by submitting an application, which will be posted on the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department's website on Sept. 15 and must be returned by noon on Nov. 9.
A parade map that shows prime viewing locations for the parade will also be posted on the department's website, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages, in the coming weeks, the release states.
For updates on the Holiday Parade, visit the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department's website at winchesterva.gov/parks.
