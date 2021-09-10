WINCHESTER — The owner of a mixed-use apartment and commercial building at 2270 Valor Drive wants to convert the upper two levels of the three-story structure into an assisted-living facility.
Jerry Lee of Manassas has applied for a conditional-use permit (CUP) that would allow him to convert the 16 age-restricted apartments on his building’s second and third floors into assisted-living residences. The structure’s first floor, which accommodates several leased offices, would not be impacted by the proposed transition.
“The proposed project will not require any structural changes to the current building nor will it require any changes to the [parking] lot and therefore will not ... increase noise, lights, dust, odor, fumes or vibrations,” Lee wrote in a letter to the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department. “The proposed plan will serve clients that are mostly able to take care of themselves, which under the DSS [Virginia Department of Social Services] code for residential living facilities refers to people that only need help with one activity of daily living such as bathing, transferring or walking, and one instrumental activity of daily living such as managing medication and handling finances.”
Lee wrote the facility, which is located next to the Shawnee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company at 2210 Valor Drive, would be staffed 24/7 and provide elderly residents “a better alternative to being stuck in the state hospital system or being prematurely placed into assisted-living and nursing home facilities.”
Since the 16-unit apartment building’s maximum occupancy would remain the same, he said the conversion would not add traffic to Valor Drive or any other nearby street.
Lee’s mixed-use building was constructed in 2008. It is referred to as The Corners I because another mixed-use structure, The Corners II, is located next door. Interim Winchester Zoning Administrator Patrick Elwell told the city’s Planning Commission at its work session Tuesday that the second building, which is currently under construction, is not part of Lee’s proposed assisted-living facility.
Commission Chairman Mark Loring asked why a CUP is needed since the city already allows Lee to offer age-restricted apartments at 2270 Valor Drive. Elwell said it’s because Winchester requires all assisted-living facilities located in a Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning district to obtain a CUP from City Council, and the designation will also make it possible for Lee’s assisted-living apartments to be fully licensed by the state Department of Social Services.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed assisted-living facility at its next business meeting on Sept. 21, then forward the matter to City Council for a final decision.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray.
