WINCHESTER — Despite higher than normal unemployment rates during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded some of its highest numbers of workers between May and November of 2021, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
The Winchester MSA includes the city of Winchester, Frederick County, and Hampshire County, West Virginia.
In November, the most recently recorded data, the Winchester MSA had a labor force of 75,834, the highest the area has seen.
Numbers for May through November 2021 were the highest for those particular months on record dating back to 2011, ranging between 74,321 in May to 75,834 in November.
Just prior to the start of the pandemic, the labor force reached 75,596 in February of 2020.
The unemployment rate for the Winchester MSA in April 2020 was 10%. Since then, it has continued to drop. The rate has been below 3% since August of 2021 and was down to just 2% in November of 2021 — the lowest the Winchester area has seen in the last decade, according to BLS data. The next lowest rate was 2.1% recorded in December of 2019.
At 2%, that means 74,326 people in the 75,834-member work force were employed, leaving just 1,508 without jobs this past November.
In a joint statement to The Winchester Star, Winchester’s Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger and Frederick County’s Economic Development Administration Executive Director Patrick Barker said “the numbers really speak to the continued overall strength of our regional economy.”
They said the area has grown over the past few years and should continue to do so, thanks to increasing economic diversification.
“Put simply, people want to be here; whether it's working for one of the stellar corporate citizens offering vastness of career paths, overall quality of life, or just to visit, this is a great place to be,” Barker and Hershberger stated. “These values reinforce the fact that Winchester/Frederick County, VA is a Forbes's top small place for business and careers in the CNBC's Best State for Business, which attracts career minded individuals to stay and come.”
