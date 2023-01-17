WINCHESTER — William Sales, the city’s first Black sheriff, and the local NAACP chapter held a walk in downtown Winchester on Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“In the 1950s and ’60s, if you had 16 or 17 Black people walking, they would have been arrested,” Sales said from the steps of the Joint Judicial Center on North Kent Street. “Martin Luther King stood for equal rights. I just want to honor him and the other Black leaders who stuck up for what is right. This country and this city have come so far. We’re still going forward — Martin Luther King was about moving forward.”
Numerous events were held across the country on Monday to remember the civil rights leader who was slain at age 39 in Memphis, Tenn.
King sought to secure voting rights for Black Americans and was an advocate for desegregation at a time when racial disparities were still codified by Jim Crow-era legislation.
In addition to Sales’ remarks, attendees sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often called “The Black National Anthem.” Part of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech was played over a loudspeaker.
King’s “I Have a Dream Speech,” delivered during the March on Washington in 1963 on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, has long been credited with helping to advance the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act of 1968 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
Also Monday in Winchester, Shenandoah University hosted its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service of Remembrance in Goodson Chapel-Recital Hall on the main campus, with about 100 people in attendance. The prelude featured the university’s Harambee Gospel Choir.
The march in Winchester began around 10:30 a.m on North Cameron Street after remarks on the courthouse steps.
Sales was appointed sheriff in September, following the retirement of Les Taylor. He will launch a campaign this year to secure a four-year term for the position, he said.
In the past decade, Winchester elected John David Smith as its first Black mayor in 2016 and saw Sales become its first Black sheriff in 2022.
“It’s a huge step for the city,” Sales, 49, said. “And it’s huge because young people realize they can be anything they want to be.”
Sales is an advocate for diversity in law enforcement. “Your police department should reflect what your community looks like,” he said. “It’s part of why I wanted to get into law enforcement 22 years ago.”
In March of 1965, King and other activists led a five-day march from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama, covering 54 miles.
“They marched 54 miles just to stand up for what is right. And we’re going to simulate some of that today,” Sales said. “They put everything on the line.”
