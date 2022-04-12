WINCHESTER — The Winchester area is expected to receive $1,368,433 in transportation funding from the federal infrastructure law passed last year, according to a news release from U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
These funds are part of the approximately $232 million in funds earmarked for Virginia transit systems. The funding will be awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration formula programs.
“Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, Virginia continues to receive funding for much-needed transportation upgrades,” the senators said in the release. “This investment in the Commonwealth’s public transit will make lives easier for every Virginian who relies on public transportation while creating good-paying jobs for workers.”
Because of this investment, Virginia is set to receive a 28.7% increase in transit funds over last year’s total apportionment.
In addition to the $232 million guaranteed for Virginia, the Commonwealth is expected to receive a portion of the $280,270,139 designated to the D.C. Metro Area, which includes Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. This funding will be divided across transit agencies and localities within the area.
It is not yet known how the funds will be used locally.
