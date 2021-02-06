WINCHESTER — Expect another snowy, sloppy Sunday this weekend.
The National Weather Service has placed Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County under a winter storm watch from midnight Saturday through 3 p.m. Sunday.
A winter storm watch is issued when 5 inches of snow or more are possible. A more likely scenario this weekend is 2-4 inches, but there’s at least a 10% chance that the area could see at least 6 inches, according to maps and data on the weather service’s website.
That would be on top of snow remaining from last weekend’s winter storm in many locations.
Similar to that storm, the culprit for Sunday’s storm is an expected interaction between a “shortwave trough” — an elongated area of low atmospheric pressure — moving northeastward out of the Mississippi Valley and another low anticipated to form off the Carolina coast and move northward.
Friday evening, the automated phone system at the weather service office in Sterling would not connect calls made to the media line to meteorologists on duty.
However, the website stated that precipitation is expected to overspread the region late Saturday night from southwest to northeast. Surface and atmospheric temperatures are likely to make snow the dominate type of precipitation. But surface temperatures above freezing could keep snow from sticking for a while until roads and surfaces cool.
Any minor shift in the weather system’s track could affect accumulation totals, according to the website. As temperatures warm on Sunday, snow could change to rain.
The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected to be along and near the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
By midday on Sunday, the coastal low is forecast to be off the Delmarva Peninsula and moving fast to the northeast. That will cause any precipitation to quickly diminish from west to east, the website showed.
Then extremely cold air from an arctic high pressure system will move in.
The forecast calls for a daytime high temperature in the upper 30s on Sunday followed by an overnight low temperature in the mid teens.
Further chances of snow are in the forecast for Tuesday and then Thursday night into Friday.
Apparently, the groundhog was right when he predicted six more weeks of wintry weather.
