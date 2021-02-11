WINCHESTER — “Why do you have to have a gun everywhere you go?”
That was a question raised Tuesday night by Winchester Vice Mayor John Hill near the end of City Council’s discussion regarding a proposed ban on guns and ammunition at any city government building, property or city-sanctioned event.
After hearing and reading dozens of impassioned statements from area residents who either favored or supported the measure, council voted 7-2 to approve the ordinance.
“I think it’s really important for us to protect our citizens and our staff,” City Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt said while explaining her support for the ban. “I don’t think we should wait for something to happen.”
Herbstritt sided with her fellow Democrats on council — Mayor David Smith, Hill and members Evan Clark, Judy McKiernan, Phillip Milstead and Richard Bell — in supporting the ordinance. Council’s only two Republicans — Les Veach and Corey Sullivan — voted in opposition.
“This clearly gives the bad guys with guns a distinct advantage over the good guys with guns,” Sullivan said.
A total of 137 people shared their thoughts on the matter with City Council. Forty-five were from Winchester, 74 were from Frederick County, one was from Clarke County, five did not identify their place of residence and 12 came from locations outside of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, including Northern Virginia, Chesterfield and Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Eighteen of those people addressed council directly during Tuesday night’s public hearing on the proposed ban. Of those, only one person spoke in favor of it.
In the two weeks prior to Tuesday’s meeting, another 119 people had contacted Rouss City Hall to share their thoughts about the proposal. About a third of them — 39 — expressed support for the ban, while the remaining 80 citizens asked City Council to reject it.
“I have decided to avoid spending money in areas which try to limit my Second Amendment rights,” Steve Hollingsworth of Woodstock said in an email to council. “I do a lot of shopping in your city but if you limit my Second Amendment rights, I will find a more friendly place to shop and dine.”
Kristin Zimet of Frederick County wrote that she supported the ban: “It is essential that all of us feel safe and be safe in public spaces! The right to bear arms is not a right to intimidate, bully or prepare to harm others.”
According to the measure brought before council by City Manager Dan Hoffman, firearms and ammunition are now prohibited from “all city government buildings including [Rouss] City Hall, the Creamery Building, the War Memorial Building [in Jim Barnett Park], the Department of Social Services building, the Timbrook Public Safety Center and Annex building, City Yards and any other building owned by, or being used by, the city for governmental purposes.”
The ban also applies “to any city public park and certain public rights-of-way in connection to permitted events,” including the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Exceptions to the ordinance will be extended to sworn law enforcement personnel, active-duty military performing official duties, security personnel contracted by the city, museum displays, historical re-enactors, Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program personnel and any intercollegiate athletics programs involving the use of firearms.
Violators would face a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500.
Hoffman said last month that the point of the ordinance is to prevent gun violence before it has an opportunity to occur. He cited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where some protestors were carrying guns and ammunition, as an example.
On Tuesday, Hoffman noted that guns are already forbidden in city schools, the Winchester-Frederick County Joint Judicial Center, most area churches and local offices of the federal government.
City Attorney Melisa G. Michelson said people who carry firearms and are not exempt from the ordinance will need to secure their weapons inside a vehicle before stepping foot on city property or designated areas where special events are taking place. She said she doesn’t foresee any issues with a properly stored gun being left inside a vehicle parked on city property — for example, a parking lot within Jim Barnett Park — as long as the owner has obtained a concealed-carry permit.
“I don’t see this ordinance as one that’s going to infringe on anyone’s rights,” Hill said.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
(3) comments
Excellent example of: 1) ignoring your constituents, 2) Constitutional rights, and c) the fact that there have been zero problems with firearms in any of those locations. [rolleyes] Leftist governance at it's finest! [thumbup]
Defund the police and remove them from public schools, do away with the death penalty, restrict your 2nd Amendments rights. Be smart, get your concealed permit and training done. Then carry it everyday and everywhere with you! One day you will be needed to protect the sheep that are blind and docile.
A guy from Woodstock is saying he doesn't want to spend his money here? He's already blowing a ton of money just getting here!
