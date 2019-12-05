WINCHESTER — Winchester Baseball wants to open a private clubhouse for players in the Blue and Gray Mall on Valley Avenue.
According to a conditional-use permit (CUP) request discussed at Tuesday’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, the baseball league for children ages 4 to 15 would install at least one batting cage in the clubhouse so players could sharpen their skills at any time of year.
“To mitigate against the impact of this use, we intend to limit our hours of use primarily to 4 to 9 p.m. on the weeknights and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends,” Winchester Baseball President Bob Brown wrote in a letter to city Planning Director Timothy Youmans.
The 5,394-square-foot clubhouse would be sandwiched between the Blue and Gray Mall’s only commercial tenant, G&M Music, which is at the front of the 30,000-square foot building, and 20 apartments in the rear.
“... our space is separated by a thick concrete block wall and two hallways from the apartments ...” Brown wrote. “Given the physical construction of the building and our hours of operation, we don’t believe there will be any issues.”
State code requires Winchester to send letters detailing the CUP request to anyone who owns property adjacent to Blue and Gray Mall. Commissioner David Ray said he is worried that people who rent apartments in the mall will not receive the same notification as property owners, but Youmans said a large yellow sign advertising a Dec. 17 public hearing on the proposal will be posted in front of the mall. Anyone with questions, including the apartment residents, can call the phone number on the sign to learn more about the CUP.
Following the Dec. 17 public hearing, the Planning Commission will forward its recommendation on the CUP to City Council, which will make the ultimate decision.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Katt Eaton, Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield and David Ray. Commissioner Brandan Pifer arrived 10 minutes late.
