Winchester Baseball has a plan to resume action with practice on June 8, but the start of game action is unknown because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winchester Baseball is part of the Babe Ruth League and will only field teams for Babe Ruth’s Cal Ripken Baseball Division, which is for children age 4-12. The season will end Aug. 7.
Babe Ruth has canceled its World Series and Regional tournaments for all age groups, so Winchester Baseball is focusing on playing locally.
Once June 8 hits, baseball action will start with practice in Jim Barnett Park with a couple of practices a week for each player, Winchester Baseball president Bob Brown said in an interview on Friday. Winchester Baseball won’t be able to proceed with games until Virginia moves into Phase 2 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan.
Most of Virginia is in Phase 1, which means practices will be limited to no more than 10 people and parents will not be able to watch. After parents drop off their children, they’ll have to leave the playing facility and then pick them up at the end of practice.
“Once we start, we’ve got to abide by the requirements of Phase 1,” Brown said. “We’re governed by the state of Virginia’s program and Cal Ripken’s program.”
Brown said he does not yet have official numbers on how many players or teams Winchester Baseball will have. He’ll know more on Tuesday evening when online registration closes. People can go to winchesterbaseball.com to register.
In addition to limiting the practices to 10, everyone at practice will be required to wear a mask, which is a Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken requirement. Players must supply their own masks, because they will not be supplied by Winchester Baseball.
The Babe Ruth League website has an example of the COVID-19 waiver that all players, coaches, volunteers, umpires and regular spectators will be required to fill out.
But the fact remains is that it wouldn’t be hard for the mask to fall off someone moving at high speed. Brown said Winchester Baseball has brought that point to the attention of Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken Baseball.
“We’ve asked for further clarification,” Brown said. “We’d like for [masks] not to be required. We’ve made it known that there’s some concern about [masks].”
Northam’s Phase 1, which began on May 15, will last at least two weeks, but it could be extended.
When Phase 2 starts, actual games would be possible because events would be expanded to have up to 50 people. The bleachers would be used for the players — who would observe the six-foot distancing rule — and each player would be allowed one spectator. Those spectators will be spread out around the facility.
Northam’s Phase 3 — which would start after at least two weeks of Phase 2 — would remove limits on the number of people at social gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.