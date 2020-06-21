WINCHESTER — Stationed at first base during fielding drills, Braeden Martinez ran to the third-base side and dove in vain to try and get his hands on a baseball tapped between the mound and home plate.
"Where are you going?" said Winchester Baseball vice president and coach Ken Jackson Jr. with a smile. "Stay in your lane."
It can be hard not to try and grab every ball possible when you're cooped up at home most of the spring.
After not having practiced for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winchester Baseball wrapped up its first week of recreational team practice on Friday at Yost Field in Jim Barnett Park.
A Babe Ruth organization, Winchester Baseball — which is holding summer ball for its Cal Ripken division players (age 4-12) — was shut down shortly after starting in March. It has 12 teams and approximately 150 players for a season that will run through the first week of August.
Braeden, 10, of Strasburg, plays for one of Winchester Baseball's four Minor League 8-10-year old teams. There were a lot of smiles and laughs as players engaged in various drills on Friday, and Braeden's reasons for enjoyment were pretty simple.
"Hitting and fielding," said Braeden, who was one of 10 children at Friday's practice. "It feels good to be back."
Trey Hennard, 9, of Frederick County, agreed.
"I like learning new stuff and playing the game," Trey said. "I'm happy."
David Hennard, 38, said he could tell that his son Trey had been looking forward to returning to the baseball diamond again for a long time. Trey's team had its first practice on Monday and Friday was the team's second following a rainout on Wednesday.
"A lot of his baseball buddies, he plays online video games with," Hennard said. "During the stay-at-home order for three months, they were gaming together and saying, 'Man, I can't wait to get back out on the field.' I'm glad that they can enjoy some outdoor physical activity after being inside for so long."
Laura Basile, 37, of Winchester, watched her sons Landon, 10, and Preston, 9, compete on Friday.
"They were excited to be back out," Basile said. "We're happy to see sports going again. They love baseball, they love to be outside and playing with people."
In uncertain times, Hennard said summer baseball is a sign of normalcy.
"Kids at a young age hear about everything that's going on around them, but a lot of kids don't really know what any of it means, so there's that fear," Hennard said. "I think being outside, back in their element, takes that fear away. They step on the field, and it's just me and my buddies and baseball. It gives them joy and a chance to forget about everything else going on.
"You can enjoy your friends, see the people that you've missed that you haven't been able to see. I'm glad that Winchester Baseball decided to not cancel."
Hennard and Basile each said they were pleased with Winchester Baseball's COVID-19 protocols that were implemented to try and keep everyone safe.
The dugouts are closed off, and the fences around the field are used to hang equipment 10 feet apart. Some of the parents sat in the bleachers on Friday, but that space will be for the players once game action starts next week. Parents will have to find places to sit in the grass areas outside the fence in the outfield. No food is permitted, including things like gum and sunflower seeds.
Jackson said everyone had to sign a COVID-19 waiver that includes having parents remove their child from the league if they've tested positive for COVID-19. Parents must inform the league so Winchester Baseball can inform the rest of the league. And if any children feel sick, parents are asked to keep them home.
The players had plenty of energy on Friday, whether they were doing sprints around the bases or loudly chanting "Home!" as players fielded balls at the end of practice and then threw them toward home plate.
"Getting some type of normalcy back [is great]," Jackson said. 'Getting kids smiling and getting them back out on the baseball field, that's what it's all about."
Starting next week, Winchester Baseball teams will play approximately 16 games through the week ending Aug. 1. Winchester Baseball has partnered with the Little Falls Youth Athletic League of Spring Mills, W.Va., to fill out the game schedule.
A single-elimination playoff format for each age group will start Aug. 4 and last the rest of the week.
