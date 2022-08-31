WINCHESTER — American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) on Tuesday announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended July 31.
Net sales for the first quarter increased $100.3 million, or 22.7%, to $542.9 million compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, according to a company news release. The Winchester-based cabinet manufacturer also experienced growth in all sales channels during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus the prior year period.
Net income was $20.1 million ($1.21 per diluted share) for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with net income of $3.0 million ($0.18 per diluted share) in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, the release states. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased due to an increase in net sales largely as a result of price increases and increased efficiencies, partially offset by higher material and logistics costs.
"During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, our teams delivered sales growth of 22.7%, improved adjusted EBITDA by 76.0% to $56.5 million, and generated free cash flow of over $32 million," said Scott Culbreth, American Woodmark's president and CEO. "We committed to improving our results as price realization started to better match inflationary impacts and we improved our costs through operating efficiency initiatives. Our team has remained resilient and focused and I want to thank them for their efforts in delivering these results."
American Woodmark, one of the nation's largest cabinet manufacturers with more than a dozen brands, has locations across the country and more than 10,000 employees.
For more information, visit americanwoodmark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.