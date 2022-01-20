WINCHESTER — Winchester-based Coldwell Banker Premier, a regional real estate company with eight offices serving Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., joined forces with legacy brokerage Coldwell Banker Resort Realty headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the company announced in a news release.
The move doubles the size of Coldwell Banker Premier, led by the company’s Founder and CEO, Steve DuBrueler, the release said.
The nearly 30-year-old brokerage now has 12 offices and approximately 150 agents who combined to do 1,700 transactions equating to nearly $500 million in sales volume, according to the company.
That production earned Coldwell Banker Premier a 2022 spot on the prestigious Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle list as one of the top Coldwell Banker affiliates in the world, the release said.
“Our two companies have decades-long legacies of success and dominance within the iconic Coldwell Banker brand. When we first began talking with Kathy (Newcomb) and Bruce (Plummer) it was apparent that our cultures of caring for our agents was so similar. We have also both enjoyed similar growth as so many have chosen to relocate from urban D.C. and Baltimore,” DuBrueler said in the release. “This move allows our clients along the I-81 corridor the opportunity to easily explore second-home ownership along the coast. Joining forces will also allow both groups to be stronger, more agile and better equipped to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the real estate industry.”
Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, a 40-year-old firm with offices in Rehoboth, Lewes, Seaford and Milford in Delaware, is strategically situated to support residential sales for primary and secondary homeowners, as well as relocation clients, vacation rentals and commercial real estate.
Newcomb, Coldwell Banker Resort Realty's president and owner, and Plummer, the company's managing broker, will continue in their leadership roles. Stephen Meadows, Coldwell Banker Premier's chief operating officer, will oversee the integration efforts and company strategy moving forward, the company said.
“Our leadership teams will work hand-in-hand to deliver world-class tools, service, and support to all of our agents,” DuBrueler said. “I originally launched my company after years of being an agent and dedicated myself to making sure that I was laser focused on agent needs. That’s why I started the health and wealth concept. I didn’t want our agents to worry about the basic needs of health insurance and retirement opportunities. These benefits are available to all our agents and staff.”
As part of Coldwell Banker Premier, agents benefit from a health and wealth solution, which provides subsidized health, dental and vision insurance as well as a 401k plan and deferred compensation plan, according to the release. Additionally, automation of back-office functions will increase efficiencies for agents, while also benefiting from operational synergies in property management, relocation, training, coaching and professional marketing support, the release states.
