WINCHESTER — Winchester-based online rug retailer Rugs Direct Holdings LLC recently completed the acquisition of Lightopia LLC, an omnichannel lighting retailer for residential customers and trade professionals, according to a news release from Rugs Direct.
Established in 1998 with its headquarters in Winchester, Rugs Direct bills itself as “a market-leading specialty online retailer of decorative area rugs for consumers, professional designers, and commercial customers throughout the U.S. and Canada."
Lightopia is known for “brands focused on contemporary design, quality materials and responsible manufacturing, and helps clients solve architectural and decorative lighting needs utilizing the latest LED lighting technology,” the news release said. The company has three retail locations, one warehouse in southern California and an online store at lightopiaonline.com.
The move should position the two companies “to be a leader in the mid- to high-end home furnishings market,” the news release said. They have an extensive product catalog of over 200 partner brands, a customer base of more than 400,000 residential, trade professional and commercial customers, and has grown revenues significantly in recent years, according to the release.
“Category expansion is core to the long-term strategy of Rugs Direct, and we are thrilled to have Lightopia join us,” Rugs Direct CEO Myles Felsing said in the release. “We have recently seen success adding adjacent soft décor categories to our core area rugs assortment and see tremendous opportunity within the lighting category going forward. Our belief is that lighting often serves as a key starting point of an interior design or redecorating project, and area rugs are the finishing touch that ties it all together. Having two strong e-commerce brands in these cornerstone product categories positions us well for continued growth.”
Ken Vick, principal of Lightopia, said Lightopia is excited about Rugs Direct’s strong marketing, merchandising and technology capabilities.
Felsing will be CEO of the combined company and Vick will serve as Eexecutive vice president of sales, according to the news release.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
