WINCHESTER — Trex Company announced Tuesday it plans to develop a production site in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Winchester-based company, which is the world's largest manufacturer of composite decking and railing, will invest an estimated $400 million over the next five years in the 300-acre Arkansas site, funded primarily through ongoing cash generation, Trex officials say.
The Arkansas site will eventually include buildings dedicated to decking and railing production, plastic film recycling and processing, reclaimed wood storage, warehousing and administrative offices. Construction is slated to begin early next year. The first production output is anticipated in 2024. Over time, the facility will create 500 jobs.
“This new site represents a strategic investment not only in our company’s future but in the future success of our valued channel partners,” Trex Company President and CEO Bryan Fairbanks said in a company news release. “With the outdoor living category continuing to show strong momentum and our success to-date in converting share from the wood decking market, the time is right to further expand our capacity so that we can meet future customer demand efficiently and effectively.”
Trex chose Little Rock for its proximity to essential raw materials, a strong pool of qualified and skilled labor, proximity to key growth regions for wood conversion and adjacency to major transportation hubs that will offer optimized freight costs for customers in the middle of the country who are presently served by existing facilities in Virginia and Nevada.
In June, Trex announced it had purchased 8 acres in Winchester for its new 64,000-square-foot global headquarters alongside Crossover Boulevard and Interstate 81. Construction is slated to begin later this year, with completion in 2023.
Trex opened its first production lines locally in 1993 with 36 employees. The company now has more than 1,700 employees worldwide.
The company will be interviewing candidates for key positions for the Arkansas facility starting this fall and will broaden its recruiting efforts for salaried and hourly positions in the spring. Information about available positions will be posted online to the Trex Careers page at https://careers.trex.com.
