WINCHESTER — Upon releasing first quarter financial results, Trex officials said Q1 sales should give way to strong double-digit revenue growth in 2021.
Trex President and CEO Bryan Fairbanks said “sustained demand” and an accelerated wood market drove the first quarter sales growth for the Winchester-based manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking, despite inflation and an electrical fire at the Shawnee Drive plant that forced “minimal” production loss.
“It is demand-driven,” Fairbanks said Monday during a conference call about the report. “I would prefer to be saying that there will be some inventory build that will be occurring in the second quarter, but as of now we expect all that is going to be demand.”
Fairbanks said he expects the third quarter will include more inventory building and the fourth quarter will likely be a typical seasonal quarter.
Consolidated net sales for Trex’s first quarter were $246 million, 23% ahead of the 2020 first quarter, the company said. Trex Residential Products net sales increased 25% to $233 million. Trex Commercial Products contributed $13 million to 2021 first quarter sales.
Gross margin for the quarter was 39% after absorbing the impact of start-up costs and increased depreciation related to the company’s capital expansion program, as well as inflationary pressures and reduced overhead absorption due to a fire at the Virginia facility, the company said. Gross margins for Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products were 40.2% and 17.2%, respectively.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $31 million, or 12.8% of net sales, compared to $35 million, or 17.3% of net sales, in the 2020 first quarter, reflecting lower branding spend and travel and entertainment expenses.
Net income for the 2021 first quarter was $49 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, representing increases of 14% and 17%, respectively, from net income of $42 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, reported for last year’s first quarter. EBITDA increased 20% to $71 million and EBITDA margin was 28.9%.
The company repurchased 504,275 shares of its outstanding common stock for $46 million under its stock repurchase program during the 2021 first quarter and has repurchased a total of 3.3 million shares under the current program.
Fairbanks said Trex has seen broad-based inflation across the organization, but that the company has worked to lessen its impacts.
“Going into the year, we had expected inflation to pick up,” he said. “But it’s fair to say it’s coming in higher than what those expectations were. It was important that we recognize how the channel operates.”
With that, Fairbanks said most decks are sold 90 or 120 days in advance, so they planned for enough time to allow contractors to finish jobs and then passed along the price increase. That, Fairbanks said, allowed the company to stay steady through inflation without burdening consumers.
Fairbanks said projections continue to show growth moving forward.
“For the second quarter of 2021, we expect consolidated net sales to range from $295 million to $305 million, representing 36% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range,” he said. “We also are reaffirming our guidance for full year 2021 incremental EBITDA margin of between 35% and 40%. We recently announced price increases on most products that will take effect August 2021. This mid-year pricing action was precipitated by increased inflation across many key raw materials and transportation.”
Additionally, Fairbanks said Trex’s new manufacturing facility is “coming on faster than originally expected.”
“We now expect all lines in our new plant to be fully operational by the end of May, 30 days ahead of schedule,” Fairbanks said in a company release. “When completed, our capacity expansion investment will provide approximately 70% more capacity when compared to 2019 volume levels and will give us an important competitive advantage in today’s dynamic composite decking marketplace.”
The new facility is part of a $200 million expansion program that Trex began work on in late 2019. The site is adjacent to the existing site off Shawnee Drive.
