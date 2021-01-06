WINCHESTER — Frederick County upped its investment in tourism last year, and now Winchester is being asked to do the same.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), is scheduled to meet this morning with the city and county Joint Finance Committee to ask Winchester officials to contribute a higher percentage of the city’s lodging tax to the local tourism industry.
The CVB is a joint agency funded by Winchester and Frederick County to promote tourism opportunities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerns said the local tourism industry — hotels, restaurants, museums and attractions — generated about $250 million a year for the region’s economy.
For years, Winchester and Frederick County jointly funded the CVB with an annual contribution of $150,500 from each locality, resulting in a yearly tourism budget of $301,000. Kerns, who has headed the CVB for five years, said, “That funding model wasn’t really sustainable. There was no room for growth, there was no room for increased costs.”
Starting with the current fiscal year, which began on July 1, Frederick County increased its annual contribution to the CVB by raising its lodging tax from 2.5% to 3.5%. State code mandates that any amount above 2% must be earmarked for tourism spending, so the bureau is expected to receive $420,000 to $470,000 from the county by the time fiscal year 2020 ends on June 30.
Winchester, which is an independent city, is allowed to use proceeds from its lodging tax however it sees fit. Aside from the city’s annual contribution of $150,500 to the CVB, Kerns said, the remainder of Winchester’s lodging tax proceeds go into the city’s general operating fund.
Now, he is asking City Council to change its funding formula.
Winchester would still be asked to give the CVB a minimum of $150,500 per year, but that number could go higher based on how much money the city’s lodging tax brings in during the course of a fiscal year. Kerns said the new formula asks the city to donate 50% of all lodging tax revenues in excess of $150,500. If the lodging tax generates $1 million during a fiscal year, 100% of revenues collected above the $1 million mark would be paid in full to the CVB.
The new formula would directly tie the CVB’s performance and effectiveness to the amount of money it receives each year from Winchester. After all, Kerns said, the bureau won’t receive anything extra if it can’t attract enough visitors to increase the city’s lodging tax revenues.
Kerns said it’s currently impossible for him to guess how much more money the new formula could generate for the CVB. That will depend on how many people visit Winchester, and it’s hard to predict when the COVID-19 pandemic will end and people will feel comfortable traveling again.
The funding change would not go into effect until July 1, 2022, by which time Kerns said he is optimistic the pandemic will have passed and the city will find it easier to part with a higher portion of its annual lodging tax revenues.
“We do not want to do anything during the pandemic that would take more money from the city’s general fund,” he said. “We’re sensitive to the fiscal needs of the city during this time.”
In order to change the funding formula, Winchester and Frederick County would have to update its current memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the CVB. If approved, Kerns said the revised MOU would also alter the makeup of the nine-member Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, with the county responsible for filling five seats and the city responsible for four. Four of the board seats would be reserved for people who work in the public or nonprofit sectors, and the remaining five would be held by people who work for or operate private companies.
Unlike the funding formula, which would not be changed until July 1, 2022, the portion of the MOU regarding Tourism Board appointments would go into effect with the start of fiscal year 2021 on July 1.
