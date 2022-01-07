WINCHESTER — The site plan for a massive residential and retail complex in downtown Winchester is nearing completion.
The city's Board of Architectural Review (BAR) on Thursday reviewed the latest changes and additions to the plan presented by developer Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond, which intends to build a facility called Cameron Square along East Piccadilly and North Cameron streets. As proposed, Cameron Square would bring 171 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, a concrete parking deck with as many as 195 spaces and room for one or two new ground-level retail businesses to an area of downtown Winchester that encompasses nearly two square blocks.
The focal point of the project would be at the intersection of East Piccadilly and North Cameron, on a parcel of land that was occupied by the Winchester Towers apartment complex before it was demolished in late 2016. Bernard Harkless, a principal with Lynx Ventures, said the latest site plan calls for construction of a four-story brick building at that location with at least one retail business, apartments and amenities for residents on the first floor, and additional apartments on the upper three floors.
Next to the brick structure, behind three existing buildings in the 100 block of East Piccadilly Street, would be a five-story apartment building. This portion of Cameron Square would connect to a new four-story residential structure behind it via on overhead walkway that would span East Fairfax Lane. That portion of Fairfax Lane was conveyed by City Council to Lynx Ventures for inclusion in Cameron Square, but the now-private street will still be accessible by emergency service vehicles.
Three existing buildings along North Cameron Street, including a pair of structures in the 300 block that are home to Winchester Brew Works and NextHome Realty Select, will not be disturbed, nor will a residential structure at 110 E. Fairfax Lane. Lynx Ventures owns those buildings, but Cameron Square would be constructed around the properties so the current tenants would not have to relocate.
Behind the new four-story building proposed between East Fairfax Lane and Baker Street would be a four-level parking garage for use by Cameron Square tenants. Lynx Ventures had originally planned to leave the sides of the garage exposed, but Harkless told the BAR on Thursday the firm now intends to add an exterior facade that will blend with the rest of the complex.
Other recent adjustments Lynx made to the site plan include setting the Cameron Square structures farther back from the streets and tightening the overall footprints of the buildings to allow for more greenspace.
"In general, the setbacks and spacings are pretty similar to the ones around it," BAR Chairman Kyle Hopkins said, comparing the Cameron Square building locations to the existing structures on East Piccadilly and North Cameron streets. "The proposed massing seems to fit with the surrounding neighborhood."
"It's a large project but it's well presented," BAR member Don Packard added.
Construction of Cameron Square is expected to begin later this year, but a specific start date cannot be established until Lynx Ventures receives final site plan approval from the city. Before that happens, the firm needs to submit additional information to the BAR regarding signage, the parking deck's doorway, exterior lighting fixtures and a handful of other items.
"I don't think it's going to hold you up," Hopkins told Harkless, "but it's something we need to see."
BAR members on Thursday said they had enough information to unanimously approve a certificate of appropriateness for the construction project. While more approvals will be needed before ground can be broken, Hopkins said Lynx Ventures is now in a position where it can start applying for building permits.
"I'm looking forward to seeing everything move forward," Hopkins said.
Attending Thursday afternoon's Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Kyle Hopkins and members Samar Jafri, Don Packard and Nicholas Robb. Members Beth Elgin and Elizabeth Yo were absent.
Were these the best designs they submitted?
