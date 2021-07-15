WINCHESTER — On May 1, Virginia’s local government employees — teachers, firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers and others — became eligible for the first time to engage in collective bargaining with their municipalities to negotiate salaries, benefits, working hours, overtime rates and other workplace policies.
But the legislation approved by the General Assembly is very open-ended. State lawmakers left it up to local governments to determine if they would allow collective bargaining and, if so, establish the rules for doing so. That means every local governing body in Virginia must decide whether to allow unions and employee associations to negotiate on behalf of municipal workers, and which unions and associations to allow to participate in negotiations.
“This is a really poorly written bill from the state,” Winchester City Councilor Corey Sullivan said on Tuesday. “Really, really, really bad.”
On June 22, City Council unanimously forwarded a resolution stating Winchester would not consider recognizing labor unions or employee associations as collective bargaining agents until the city had enough time to weigh the pros and cons, as well as the potential financial impacts of doing so. The proposed resolution set Jan. 1, 2025, as a deadline for council to make a final decision on collective bargaining.
However, the Winchester Education Association (WEA) — an independent group that lobbies on behalf of Winchester Public Schools employees — is eager to start contract negotiations with city officials and doesn’t want to wait three-and-a-half years to do so. Several of its members shared their thoughts at council’s meeting on Tuesday night.
“I can certainly appreciate and understand the desire to study the issue more fully,” said Holly Sanders, president of the WEA. “We are extremely disappointed, however, that council has thus far slapped a nearly four-year freeze on any action with collective bargaining.”
“Public workers in Winchester and across the commonwealth have waited a long time for this and we’re anxious to get started working for the betterment of both our public sector workers and the city itself,” said Handley High School teacher and WEA board member Jeff Keller. “Teachers and other public workers understand the workings of our city, we understand budget constraints, we understand reality. We do not anticipate or expect that, as part of the process, we’ll end up in a place where our salaries and benefit packages would rival the likes of Loudoun County.”
Danielle Bostick, a Handley High School teacher who unsuccessfully ran for mayor last year as a Republican, did not mince words when addressing council.
“Is it the best use of your position and power to amass more power at the expense of city workers?” Bostick asked the councilors. “A vote for this resolution is a gratuitous and grotesque display of your power because it’s essentially cutting city workers out of a process that they need to be involved in.”
Sanders reminded council that Winchester Public Schools is an independent government entity that can already negotiate with the WEA without the city’s blessing.
“But as partners in ensuring quality public education for Winchester schools, we would ask that council assume a stance that’s more supportive of the right of public servants to bargain,” she said.
Councilor Judy McKiernan, an administrator with Winchester Public Schools, said council shouldn’t rush to a decision on collective bargaining, but neither should it take three-and-a-half years to determine if negotiations will be allowed. She recommended moving up the resolution’s deadline by two years, to Jan. 1, 2023. The full council approved the narrower 18-month study window in a 6-2 vote, with the panel’s only two Republicans — Sullivan and Les Veach — opposing the measure because they want more time to see how other Virginia localities approach collective bargaining.
WEA Vice President Timothy Newcome said he hopes City Hall will involve his association in the 18-month study so council will be able to make the most informed decision possible on whether to allow collective bargaining starting in 2023.
“It is far better for us to work together than against one another,” Newcome said.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead and Richard Bell. Mayor and council President David Smith was absent.
Will anyone be representing the interests of the City's taxpayers during any collective bargaining activity? While the City Council claims to be interested in expanding opportunities for affordable housing, the tax increases that invariably result from allowing collective bargaining only make housing more expensive.
The state code constrains municipalities to their budgets. And our City employees know we are not Loudoun Co. The impact on our budget is less than the costs to have transparent procedures that maintain safe working conditions and the delivery of effective city services. Also, at Tuesday's City Council meeting, our current City Manager mentioned his previous experience conducting these types of negotiations and speculated the high end of the costs would be $200k to the City. That cost is less than one-quarter of one percent of the current budget. Consider how much taxpayers had to shell out in unexpected costs for a new Fire and Rescue Chief each time our last City Manager would not listen to the needs of that dept. Collective bargaining would not impact the cost of housing. If anything, it would ensure that all of the city's residents and businesses would receive the services they pay for.
