WINCHESTER — The Winchester Social Services Advisory Board presented its 14th annual Community Partner Award on Thursday to John Mann/Wesley Cooperative Parish of the United Methodist Church.
According to a media release, the award presentation at the Our Health complex on North Cameron Street allows the board to publicly recognize the individuals, groups and organizations that partner with the Winchester Department of Social Services to improve the quality of life for local residents.
The John Mann/Wesley Cooperative Parish gave 50 local children who were Social Services clients a merry Christmas last year by obtaining the children’s wish lists and buying them the gifts their families could not afford.
Selma Medical Associates and members of the Northwest Regional Drug Task Force were also honored Thursday for being nominated for a Community Partner Award.
Task force members from the Winchester Police Department collaborated with the city’s Child Protective Services to help assess child maltreatment allegations and concerns regarding parental or caregiver substance use. Officers also provided training to help Social Services staff better address the safety concerns stemming from substance abuse, and followed up with families to see if further support could be offered.
Staff from Selma Medical Associates delivered a pickup truck filled with new clothes, toys, diapers, wipes, cash and gift cards to help a family in need celebrate Christmas last year. One staff member even knitted a plush giraffe for an infant in the home.
Nominations for the Community Partner Award are accepted each year from Winchester Department of Social Services staff and advisory board members. When making its selection, the board considers:
If a nominee partnered with Social Services in the previous 12 months.
The degree to which a nominee’s actions made a lasting, meaningful contribution or impact.
The length and degree of a nominee’s service and collaboration.
How much of a nominee’s service goes above and beyond the call of duty.
The extent to which a nominee’s action would be valued by peers and community leaders.
For more information about the Winchester Department of Social Services and its Community Partner Award, visit winchesterva.gov/dss.
