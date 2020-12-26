WINCHESTER — Winchester Ciderworks will host its third annual wassailing event on Jan. 9 at Fruit Hill Orchard.
Tickets go on sale today. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 25 tickets will be sold. Last year’s wassailing drew a crowd of roughly 100 people. Wassailing is an English tradition dating to the 12th century that involves singing, drinking and blessing apple trees to ensure a good harvest. Wassailing is typically celebrated on Twelfth Night (the 12th day of Christmas), though the event will be held a bit later this year to ensure that it is held on a Saturday. The word wassail comes from the Anglo-Saxon greeting Wæs þu hæl, meaning “be in good health.”
The local wassailing event will begin at 6 p.m. at Winchester Ciderworks at 2504 N. Frederick Pike. It will start with dinner. The menu will feature chickpea and veggie fritters as an appetizer, a choice of either smothered turkey meatballs or gluten-free vegetable fettuccine Alfredo, Brussels sprouts with butternut squash as a side and apple cobbler for dessert.
“Folks will get a tasting of Copestone cider and our seasonal winter fruits as Stephen Schuurman explains what they are and how they were made,” Kearns said. “Guests will then get to choose a pint of any of our ciders.”
Due to COVID-19, dinner will not be a buffett. Instead, guests will be served at their tables, which will be spaced apart inside the Winchester Ciderworks building. Everyone will be required to wear a mask inside, except when eating.
After dinner, guests will walk across the nearby apple orchard to a bonfire. During their walk, the visitors will play music and make noise to scare off evil spirits, a practice often done in wassailing ceremonies to ensure that the spirits don’t get in the way of the blessing. Local musician Mark Clay will provide live music.
Guests will be given individual cups to throw cider on the apple trees during the blessing. In previous years, everyone filled their cider cups from a large bowl, but this year Kearns said there won’t be a bowl as she doesn’t want people gathering close to each other due to COVID.
Unlike previous years, this year’s ceremony will not include two members of the crowd being named King Vertumnus (after the Roman god of seasons and change) and Queen Pomona (after the goddess of fruitful abundance). Kearns said this year she wanted to keep things simple.
Because the event is predicated on the weather being good, Kearns said if it is rainy or snowy, the event will be pushed back to Jan. 16.
Tickets can be purchased at winchesterciderworks.com or on the Winchester Ciderworks Facebook Page. Tickets are $45 per person. For more information, contact 540-686-7632.
Although the crop was blessed in January of 2020, a frost that took place earlier this year resulted in a smaller apple crop than usual. Kearns said she was fortunate that her business wasn’t impacted too much.
“For us, it was not so bad,” Kearns said. “It was a really funky growing season. Because it was sort of cold and rainy in the beginning, we had quite a prolonged bloom.”
Kearns said the apples were still able to grow this year, but that they were often deformed.
“For us, that doesn’t matter that much, because we are just squeezing them,” Kearns said. “But if you are selling your apples for fresh market, where someone wants something that looks a particular way, that’s not good. So it was a challenging year this year. The crop itself, volume wise, was down. What it looked like was not particularly good, but that didn’t hurt us. And of course with the whole COVID thing picking them was just a nightmare. But we got through that without having any really serious problems. So for us, the cider business has been going well. So I’m going to say that the wassail worked last year, because I think we came out a lot better than a lot of people did.”
