WINCHESTER — Winchester Ciderworks is bringing back its annual wassailing event on January 8 at 2504 N Frederick Pike.
Wassailing is an ancient English ceremony involving singing, drinking and blessing apple trees to ensure a good harvest. The word wassail comes from the Anglo-Saxon greeting Wæs þu hæl, meaning “be in good health.” The ceremony is typically celebrated on Twelfth Night (the 12th day of Christmas).
This year’s wassailing event will begin at 6 p.m. at Winchester Ciderworks and continue until 10 p.m. The event is free to attend, though guests will have to purchase their own food and drink. Guests can buy cider from Winchester Ciderworks and food from a bistro food truck.
At 7 p.m., participants will walk across the nearby apple orchard to a bonfire, playing music and making noise along the way. Names will be drawn out of a hat to select the king and queen of the ceremony. The king and queen will bless orchard. Afterward, the other wassailers will bless the apple crop and throw cider on the apple trees.
During the ceremony, local musician Mark Clay will provide live music. Kearns said that Clay has created an “original wassail song.”
The inaugural wassailing event in 2020 drew a crowd of nearly 100 people. Last year’s event, however, was capped at 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the availability of vaccines and loosened restrictions, Winchester Ciderworks co-owner Diane Kearns is optimistic for a higher turnout this year.
Kearns said that last year’s wassailing ceremony “really worked.”
“We had a good crop last year, and I attribute it to all of the wassailings,” she said.
