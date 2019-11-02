Name: Will Gardner
Running for: Clerk of Winchester Circuit Court
Age: 44
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Acting Clerk of Court
Education: Bachelor's from the University of North Alabama
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent: Have lived in the Winchester/Frederick County area my entire life, except for my time in college.
What makes you the best candidate: I feel that my 16 years of experience working in this office has prepared me to effectively and efficiently continue serving the citizens of Winchester as clerk.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $114,150/eight years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.