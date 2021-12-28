WINCHESTER — A man accused of holding a knife to a woman’s throat and a man suspected of molesting three children were among the people indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Dec. 14.
The knife attack occurred outside the home of suspect Ernesto Anthony Newman in the 200 block of East Pall Mall Street around 9 a.m. on Oct. 8. Police said the woman and two witnesses said Newman threw the woman to the ground and choked and slammed her head on the ground. The woman is in a long-term relationship with Newman. They said he then went into his home and returned with a knife, which he held to her throat while repeatedly threatening to kill her. The 50-year-old Newman, initially charged with attempted murder, faces charges of assault and battery of a family member and strangulation.
Most of the alleged molestation purportedly occurred between 2013-17, but is also alleged to have occurred as recently as August, according to police. They said the investigation began after the parents of the children, now aged 14, 15, and 16, came forward. The children alleged Hylton Matthew Walker, 56, of South Loudoun Street, repeatedly exposed himself, molested them and showed them pornography. Walker was previously charged with aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape and forcible sodomy. In the latest indictments, he was charged with three counts of indecent liberties.
Also indicted were:
Paul Barnes III, 34, of the 300 block of Liberty Avenue in Winchester, accused of vehicle theft on May 10, 2020.
Jason Tyler Bradley, 34, of the 100 block of Coopworth Court in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 6, 2020.
Davon Irwin Brown, 23, of the 2200 block of Taft Circle in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 21.
Christopher Wayne Cabrera, 32, of the 600 block of South Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 30, 2019.
Katelynn R. Franklin, 29, of the 100 block of Saville Lane in Augusta, West Virginia, accused of burglarizing a vehicle and firearm theft on June 19.
Danie Patricia Gerardo-Ramirez, 33, of the 300 block of Frederick Towne Drive in Stephens City, accused of possession of an imitation controlled substance with intent to distribute on Sept. 10, 2019 and two counts of credit card theft on Dec. 19, 2020.
Michael T. Giles, 30, of the 4500 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Clear Brook, accused of burglarizing a vehicle and firearm theft on June 19.
Charles Adam Helmick, 39, of the 100 block of Juniper Ridge in Moorefield, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on Aug. 31.
Carmen Letrice Lane, 46 and homeless, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Nov. 21, 2020.
Allison Fay Miller, 43, of the 200 block of Good Shepherd Road in Berryville, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on June 14.
James Austin Mullin, 18, of the 2900 block of Sorrell Court in Winchester, accused of breaking and entering into a home at night with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance on June 15.
Kenneth Michael O’Brien, 38, of the 100 block of Weller Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 27.
Billie Jo Painter, 29, of the 100 block of Grannies Lane in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of petit larceny (theft involving less than $1,000 in value) on June 3.
Rasheed Quaran Riley, 29, of the 1000 block of Middleway Pike in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of cocaine distribution on April 1 and April 27, conspiracy to distribute cocaine on April 27, and possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, on April 29.
Nathan Alexander Smith, 27, of the 400 block of Mountain Laurel Drive in Mount Jackson, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 31.
Mark Gordon Jacob Stephens, 29, of the 400 block of Barberton Drive in Virginia Beach, accused of obtaining money by false pretense and grand larceny on Aug. 21.
