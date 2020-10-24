Name: Tim Mondell
Running for: Winchester City Council, Ward 2
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: First time running for office. Employed as a teacher/coach with Winchester Public Schools since 1992; vice president and board member-at-large for Northwestern Basketball Officials Association.
Education: Bachelor's degree from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, master's degree from Old Dominion University
Age: Not provided
Campaign platform: Giving Ward 2 residents a voice in city government is the primary reason for my candidacy. Infrastructure improvements, education, public safety and affordable housing are some of the issues I intend to address.
Campaign website: timmondell.com
