Name: Corey Sullivan
Running for: Winchester City Council, Third Ward
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: Six years experience as a member of City Council. I was originally appointed to council in 2014 and re-elected in 2015 to fill the remainder of the term. In 2016, I was re-elected to my first four-year term. I am now seeking my second four-year term on City Council.
Education: John Handley High School, Class of 1996 (if re-elected, I will be the only member of City Council that attended and graduated from Handley); Radford University, Class of 2000, Bachelor of Science in Advertising and Marketing.
Age: 43
Campaign platform: Experience matters. This is not a time to learn on the job given the complexity of issues we will face, and it is crucial that decisions are made independent of personal or political influences. I will always vote my conscience and do what is best for Winchester based on being a 37-year resident of the Third Ward.
Campaign website: www.coreysullivan.net
